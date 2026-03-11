Miley Cyrus Performs as Hannah Montana for the First Time in 15 Years

According to Variety, Disney+ has released the first trailer for the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, and it features the “ Party in the USA ” singer performing as Hannah Montana for the first time in roughly 15 years—marking a rare return to the character that launched her career.

Miley Cyrus is stepping back into one of pop culture’s most recognizable roles.

The preview highlights Cyrus revisiting the iconic blonde-wig persona during the special, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 24. That date carries symbolic weight, marking exactly two decades since Hannah Montana debuted on Disney Channel.

The trailer also reveals glimpses of recreated set pieces, archival footage, and musical callbacks tied to the show’s original run.

Disney confirmed the special will be filmed before a live studio audience and will include a sit-down interview with Cyrus conducted by podcast host Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy.

The anniversary special arrives years after Cyrus publicly acknowledged the character’s lasting influence. In announcing the project, she said Hannah Montana remains deeply connected to her personal and professional journey.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans,” Cyrus said. She added that celebrating the milestone is her way of recognizing the audience that has supported her for two decades.