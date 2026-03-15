Teyana Taylor Says She 'Lives Two Lives' as a Parent, Compares Herself to Hannah Montana

Teyana Taylor has compared the way that she parents her two daughters to Disney’s popular 2000s character, Hannah Montana.

In an interview with People at the TIME Women of the Year Gala on March 10, Taylor spoke about parenting 10-year-old Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and 5-year-old Rue Rose Shumpert.

“I think because when I am home and when we are together, I’m in such mommy mode that ... it's almost like Hannah Montana,” Taylor said, referring to Miley Cyrus’ character in the Disney series of the same name.

“They understand it,” Taylor said of her children. “I live two different lives where it's like, ‘OK, here's carpet mommy. But then here is mommy, when she's home, we're going to the trampoline park, we're cooking, we're playing, we're drawing.’ So they understand balance.”

Taylor also spoke about Junie, who she said is a “little celebrity” and “leader.”