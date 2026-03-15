Teyana Taylor Says She 'Lives Two Lives' as a Parent, Compares Herself to Hannah Montana

Teyana Taylor has compared the way that she parents her two daughters to Disney’s popular 2000s character, Hannah Montana.
In an interview with People at the TIME Women of the Year Gala on March 10, Taylor spoke about parenting 10-year-old Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and 5-year-old Rue Rose Shumpert.
“I think because when I am home and when we are together, I’m in such mommy mode that ... it's almost like Hannah Montana,” Taylor said, referring to Miley Cyrus’ character in the Disney series of the same name.
“They understand it,” Taylor said of her children. “I live two different lives where it's like, ‘OK, here's carpet mommy. But then here is mommy, when she's home, we're going to the trampoline park, we're cooking, we're playing, we're drawing.’ So they understand balance.”
Taylor also spoke about Junie, who she said is a “little celebrity” and “leader.”
"She don't walk in saying, 'My mom needs this,' or 'I'm this.' I love that balance," Taylor explained. "But then you see Junie and Rue on a red carpet and they posing and serving. So I just think it's amazing to see how they navigate balance. It's really inspiring. It just makes me proud as a parent."
The actress and singer also recently spoke about the “healthy dialogue” surrounding her character in One Battle After Another that has led to her character being “misunderstood” in a recent Complex cover story.
“It felt powerful to see this movie and [her character] Perfidia shake the table,” she said. “It made some people uncomfortable, while others understood it completely—especially mothers who’ve dealt with postpartum depression. Perfidia is misunderstood. She comes from a long line of revolutionaries, and that identity is ingrained in her. When you inherit something like that, you feel pressure to carry the torch.”
Check out our new Teyana Taylor merch and her GAS trading cards over on the Complex shop.