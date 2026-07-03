Featured
NBA superstar Kevin Durant just can't help himself. He loves Twitter and has raised a plenty of eyebrows over the years with his tweets and social media antics.Aaron C. Mansfield
Pop Culture
Jordan Peele, Michael Rapaport, Samuel L. Jackson, and More React to John Singleton's Death
Many celebrities have taken to social media to publicly express their grief and condolences.Xavier Hamilton
From Kevin Hart’s courtside smack talk at Sixers games to Drake’s groupie antics at Raptors games and beyond, the NBA has a handful of celebrity fans who get on our nerves. These are the most annoying celebrity NBA fans, ranked.Zion Olojede
The 2014 New York Knicks gave us nothing but fails. Relive them with us and Michael Rapaport as he promotes his documentary When the Garden Was Eden.Angel Diaz