Michael Rapaport

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Michael Rapaport Announces NYC Mayoral Bid in 2029
Pop Culture

Michael Rapaport Announces Plan to Run for NYC Mayor in 2029

The actor and podcast host says he plans to challenge New York City’s current leadership when the next mayoral race opens.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Michael Rapaport Slams Hulk Hogan 'Slander' Following Wrestler's Death
Sports

Michael Rapaport Slams Hulk Hogan 'Slander' Following Wrestler's Death

“So we’re not gonna disrespect the Hulkster but it was OK for him to disrespect an entire race of people???” responded Aries Spears.

Bernadette Giacomazzo356 days ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett at Oscars
Pop Culture

Footage Appears to Show Jada Pinkett Smith Laughing After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

The Oscars slap has continued to result in the pumping out of a slew of widely varied takes. At a recent stand-up show, Rock briefly addressed the slap.

Trace William Cowen1570 days ago
druants-dms-rapaport
Sports

Kevin Durant on DM Exchange With Michael Rapaport: 'I'm Sorry That People Seen That Language' (UPDATE)

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used, that’s not really what I want people to see," Durant said when asked about his exchange with Rapaport.

Abel Shifferaw1934 days ago
kevin durant
Sports

Michael Rapaport Shares Kevin Durant DMs Showing Heated Exchange, KD Responds

The heated exchange took place after Rapaport tweeted that KD seemed “deeply in his feelings” after an interview on TNT and that he was “super sensitive."

Brenton Blanchet1936 days ago
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drive thru
Life

Gov. Gavin Newsom Criticized by Restaurant Owner Over Outdoor Dining Restrictions

Over the weekend, video of one Sherman Oaks restaurant owner went viral as she shared her anger and frustration over Los Angeles’ new ban on outdoor dining.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2049 days ago
George Floyd protest
Life

LeBron James, Meek Mill, and More React to George Floyd's Death

The image of a white officer kneeling on a black man's neck has been juxtaposed with Colin Kaepernick's #TakeaKnee protest against police brutality.

Joshua Espinoza2244 days ago
Snoop Dogg attends the Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party
Music

Here’s Why Snoop Dogg Thinks the Drake and Pusha-T Rap Beef Was a Draw

Snoop explained that Drake's marketing plan after taking a shot was a masterful chess move. 

Xavier Hamilton2342 days ago
Lil Nas X
Music

Lil Nas X Might Change Stage Name ‘In the Future’ Out of Respect for Nas

Despite already having a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single, Lil Nas X is considering changing his performing moniker.

Joe Price2641 days ago
Kodak Black
Music

Kodak Black Responds to Michael Rapaport's Comments: 'Suck a Baby D*ck'

On Friday (Mar. 22), Kodak Black made a bold claim and said that he deserved to be compared to 2Pac, Biggie, and Nas.

Joe Price2673 days ago
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Actor Michael Rapaport attends the UFC 232 event inside The Forum
Music

Michael Rapaport on Kodak Black's 2Pac and Biggie Comments: 'You're Not Even a Top 10 Mumble Rapper'

Rapaport takes a swing at Kodak Black after the rapper says he's better than 2Pac and Biggie.

Xavier Hamilton2674 days ago
michael
Pop Culture

Michael Rapaport Now Says Calling Meek Mill ‘Trash’ Was a ‘Stupid Word to Use’

Actor Rapaport, who regularly commentates on matters of hip-hop, regrets using the word "trash" to describe his feelings toward Meek Mill's music.

Trace William Cowen2705 days ago
Meek Mill Performs at the 68th NBA All Star Game
Music

Meek Mill on Michael Rapaport Calling Him a 'Trash Rapper': 'Who Gave You Authorization to Be Speaking'

Meek Mill responds to Michael Rapaport's critique of his NBA All-Star Game performance.

Gavin Evans2707 days ago
ghostface
Music

Ghostface Killah Shares Stacked 'The Lost Tapes' Project

Giving a large number of guests the opportunity to shine alongside him, Ghostface Killah's The Lost Tapes is a star-studded affair.

Joe Price2843 days ago
Michael Rapaport in NYC
Sports

Michael Rapaport Stopped Someone From Opening the Emergency Door Mid-Flight

A guy tried to open the emergency door on an airplane mid-flight, but luckily Michael Rapaport was there to save the day. Two BIG3 players, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis and Baron Davis were also there to diffuse the situation.

tara mahadevan2947 days ago
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