Memphis Bleek Shares Jay-Z Story About Them Having to Pay $50,000 to Leave a Club in Miami

Memphis Bleek has recalled a time when the Roc-A-Fella crew had to pay $50,000 just to leave a club while also revealing Jay-Z had no problem fighting his way through problems back in the day.

During a conversation with DJ Superstar Jay that's set to air on Dec. 6, Bleek revealed this new generation of clubgoers do not know how to party as he and Jay laid waste to the club scene with their late-night outings. According to Bleek, the team partied so hard that they were locked inside a club one time in Miami and were forced to pay $50,000 just to leave.

"Y'all young n***as never been through nothing," Bleek said. "Until you turned the club upside down and they lock you in the club, and you have to pay to leave, you ain't really turned up."

He continued, "We turned this club up in Miami upside down, my n***a. They made us pay $50,000 to leave. You had to pay 50 racks, police and everything they extorted the fuck out of us. But we cracked heads, foreheads, faces. We was going crazy."