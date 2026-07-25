Memphis Bleek Advises Jadakiss on 38 Spesh Beef: ‘Sometimes It’s Deeper’

Memphis Bleek doesn't think Jadakiss should get caught up in a back-and-forth with 38 Spesh.

During a recent conversation on Joe & Jada, the Roc-A-Fella veteran weighed in on the brewing tension between the two New York lyricists, arguing that Spesh's callouts are ultimately a sign of respect rather than disrespect. Drawing from a lesson he says he learned from Jay-Z, Bleek encouraged Jadakiss to avoid engaging in the feud.

"Look, at the 38 Spesh situation. From my perspective, that just shows you the GOAT, my G," Bleek said. "I don't care where you're from. You go from Africa to Finland, any n***a rapping right now, they feel ain't nobody better than them. Feeling that, n***a? So that makes you one of them guys."

Bleek said elite rappers naturally become targets because younger artists want to measure themselves against the best.

"So yes, you gotta take your hat off to that. I don't even want you to engage because that's how much work you put in," he continued. "It's almost like, where were these n***as when they put in work to mention me like this? You can't battle everybody. A n***a gotta prove who they are to get to your attention."