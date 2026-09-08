Evan Auerbach
Joined January 2015 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Show Me a Good Time: The Complex Music Festival Season Breakdown
Show Me a Good Time: The Complex Music Festival Season Breakdown
Evan Auerbach4178 days ago
9 Signs That Prove The Grammys Don't Know $#!^ About Rap
If you look at the stats, it becomes pretty obvious that the Grammys get rap wrong most of the time.
Evan Auerbach4241 days ago
15 Things that Have Happened in Rap Since the Knicks Last Won a Game
It's been almost a month since the Knicks won their last game. Here are 15 events in hip hop that have happened since.
Evan Auerbach4265 days ago