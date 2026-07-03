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Rapper Pooh Shiesty wearing a yellow cap sideways, with jewelry, and a black mask, posing with his hand raised.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Father Denied Request to Leave House to Manage Memphis Properties

The rapper's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., is currently under house arrest while facing federal kidnapping charges.

Alex Ocho4 days ago
MILTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 24: Record Producer Tay Keith attends Mike Will Made-It Day Golf Classic at White Columns Country Club on March 24, 2025 in Milton, Georgia.
Music

Gunna, Sexyy Red, Turbo, and Hundreds More Attend Tay Keith Memorial Service

The Grammy-nominated producer was laid to rest in his hometown on July 1.

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago
Church That Hosted MLK Jr.'s Final Speech is Getting a $1.2M Renovation
Life

Mason Temple, Site of MLK’s Final Speech, Gets $1.2M Federal Funding

New federal funding will restore the Memphis church where MLK delivered 'I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,' preserving a key site in civil rights history.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 02: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center on April 2, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Sports

LeBron James Responds to Outrage About Memphis Comments: 'What Is Your Problem With It?'

The Los Angeles Lakers player called the backlash to his comments "ridiculous."

Jaelani Turner-Williams105 days ago
Anthony Edwards in a Timberwolves jersey on the court, looking focused.
Sports

Anthony Edwards Says Memphis Hotels Are 'Dirty:' 'Stains and Sh*t'

The Timberwolves star shared blunt comments about hotel conditions during road trips.

Mark Elibert144 days ago
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iHeartMemphis with dreadlocks and a beard, wearing a white tank top, raises his hand.
Music

iHeartMemphis Arrested in Florida After Livestreamed Standoff: What to Know

Police said the standoff lasted approximately seven hours.

Trace William Cowen158 days ago
Still from the film "Streets Ain't For Everybody." GloRilla seen with long black hair and using a phone outdoors; in another scene, she's on a phone indoors, showing tattoos on her arms.
Music

GloRilla’s Scenes From a 2022 Indie Memphis Movie Resurface Online

The Memphis-shot indie film sees the rapper involved in multiple scenes, one of which includes a sexual encounter.

Alex Ocho170 days ago
(L-R) NLE Choppa and his mother, Angelita "Momma Choppa" Potts.
Music

NLE Choppa’s Mother Helps House Displaced Memphis Fire Victims During the Holidays

"If that was to happen to me, I would pray that somebody would reach out and want to help me," Angeleta Potts said of the gesture.

Jaelani Turner-Williams207 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) GloRilla performs onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

GloRilla Says She’s Dropping an R&B Album

GloRilla didn't specify if it would be the follow-up to her 2024 debut, 'Glorious.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams241 days ago
Ja Morant speaks at a news conference during the Memphis Grizzlies Media Day.
Sports

Ja Morant Details the Legacy He Wants to Leave in Memphis: 'Being the Best Ja I Can Be'

Morant is entering his seventh season in the NBA with the Grizzlies.

Jose Martinez292 days ago
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(L-R) Key Glock and Young Dolph.
Music

Key Glock Seemingly Reacts to Young Dolph Verdict: 'My City Failed'

"But what's new?" Glock wrote before apparently taking down the post.

Kris Seavers330 days ago
(L-R) Project Pat and Talia Jones.
Music

Suspect Arrested in Murder of Project Pat’s Son

The Three 6 Mafia affiliate's son was shot to death in Memphis back in January.

Will Lavin366 days ago
NLE Choppa
Music

NLE Choppa Read His Children’s Book to Memphis Preschoolers

He went to Porter Leath Preschool to read 'Cricket Stop Cricking.'

Trey Alston455 days ago
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 07: Sauce Walka performs on stage during the Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour at Toyota Center on December 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Music

Suspect in Sauce Walka, Sayso P Shooting Reportedly Dead, Second Suspect Still at Large

Memphis Police previously issued a warrant for the now-deceased suspect.

Jaelani Turner-Williams474 days ago
Sauce Walka poses confidently against a lit background.
Music

Warrant Issued for Suspect in Shooting That Injured Sauce Walka, Killed Sayso P

The Houston rapper and his artist were shot in downtown Memphis last week.

Jose Martinez478 days ago
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Sauce Walka attends Keyglock Playboy birthday celebration at Clè Houston.
Music

Sauce Walka Hospitalized Following Alleged 'Targeted' Shooting in Memphis

Sauce Walka was reportedly shot in the thigh, while another man was pronounced dead.

Joe Price481 days ago
Yellow "Police Line Do Not Cross" tape with blurred police lights in the background on a dark street.
Life

Tennessee Man Tells Police His Dog Accidentally Shot Him Before 'Female Friend' Left With Gun

Police told Complex the man was "grazed in his top left thigh."

Trace William Cowen494 days ago
GloRilla
Music

GloRilla Asks Fans to Join Her in Month-Long Fast Before Tour: 'Let's Lock in'

Glo's fast consists of not drinking alcohol, not having sex, and other things for a month.

Trey Alston533 days ago

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