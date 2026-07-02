Gunna, Sexyy Red, Turbo, and Hundreds More Attend Tay Keith Memorial Service

Memphis, Tennessee, said goodbye to a hometown hero at the start of the week, as hundreds of family members, friends, and collaborators gathered in the city for a private celebration of life for Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith. Born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers on September 20, 1996, Keith, who was the producer behind hip-hop hits like Travis Scott and Drake collaboration “Sicko Mode,” was found deceased in his apartment on June 18. The musician was 29 years old. Held at Cannon Center, a memorial program for the service circulated among attendees traced Keith’s journey from a teenager uploading beats to YouTube and DatPiff to one of the most decorated producers in modern hip-hop. Throughout his career, the late producer racked up 11 Billboard Hot 100 top-ten credits.

A floral arrangement spelling out Keith’s name greeted guests at the service, which was attended by collaborators and music industry leaders like Sexyy Redd, Gunna, Turbo and Ryan Press, along with elected officials and representatives from Middle Tennessee State University. Serving as pallbearers were members of Keith’s Drumatized team. Keith’s family described him in a statement as a "visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force" whose work "helped define the sound of a generation of music fans."