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Gunna, Sexyy Red, Turbo, and Hundreds More Attend Tay Keith Memorial Service

The Grammy-nominated producer was laid to rest in his hometown on July 1.

MILTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 24: Record Producer Tay Keith attends Mike Will Made-It Day Golf Classic at White Columns Country Club on March 24, 2025 in Milton, Georgia.
Prince Williams/WireImage

Memphis, Tennessee, said goodbye to a hometown hero at the start of the week, as hundreds of family members, friends, and collaborators gathered in the city for a private celebration of life for Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith.

Born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers on September 20, 1996, Keith, who was the producer behind hip-hop hits like Travis Scott and Drake collaboration “Sicko Mode,” was found deceased in his apartment on June 18. The musician was 29 years old.

Held at Cannon Center, a memorial program for the service circulated among attendees traced Keith’s journey from a teenager uploading beats to YouTube and DatPiff to one of the most decorated producers in modern hip-hop. Throughout his career, the late producer racked up 11 Billboard Hot 100 top-ten credits.

A floral arrangement spelling out Keith’s name greeted guests at the service, which was attended by collaborators and music industry leaders like Sexyy Redd, Gunna, Turbo and Ryan Press, along with elected officials and representatives from Middle Tennessee State University. Serving as pallbearers were members of Keith’s Drumatized team.

Keith’s family described him in a statement as a "visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force" whose work "helped define the sound of a generation of music fans."

"From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture," the family wrote.

Along with an extensive production catalog that featured "Sicko Mode,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Diamond certification from the RIAA along with a Grammy nomination, Keith’s biggest hits came back-to-back. "Look Alive" by BlocBoy JB featuring Drake peaked at No. 5 and Drake's "Nonstop" hit No. 2, both of which Keith produced. He received a second Grammy nod in 2024 for "Rich Flex," and even co-produced Beyoncé's "Before I Let Go" on Homecoming: The Live Album.

Beyond the chart stats, Keith founded Drumatized in 2018, and was signed to Warner Chappell Music. MTSU, where Keith graduated in 2018, released a tribute video after his passing, reflecting on the producer’s status as an alumnus, honorary professor, and mentor.

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