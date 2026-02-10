iHeartMemphis Arrested in Florida After Livestreamed Standoff: What to Know

iHeartMemphis, a rap artist from Tennessee who hit the Billboard Hot 100 with “Hit the Quan” back in 2015, was arrested in Florida this week for what police have described as “written or electronic threats to kill.” In X and Facebook posts on Monday (Feb. 9), the Plantation Police Department in Florida reported that officers were on the scene “of an armed, barricaded subject.” The agency’s SWAT unit was also on the scene.

While the initial post did not identify the suspect, its release came amid a series of troubling social media posts from iHeartMemphis, who, as listeners might recall, previously went by the moniker iLoveMemphis. In the footage, shared by the artist himself, a gun was briefly shown. He was also seen fielding questions from welfare officers on the scene. Fans, meanwhile, expressed concerned that iHeartMemphis was experiencing a mental health crisis. At another point, he mentioned the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who recently shared an in-depth letter about his struggles with bipolar disorder. “Listen, I’m not Kanye, bitch,” he’s heard saying in the footage. “I’m God. I’m God, not Kanye.” Elsewhere, an alleged screen recording of a livestream from iHeartMemphis appeared to show the moment he was taken into custody. A Tesla is seen being flipped to its side during the police operation, while the artist is heard telling officers his hands are up.

“I don’t have nothing,” he says in the footage. “Look, my hands up. … Don’t kill me. My hands up.” In the early hours of Tuesday (Feb. 10), the Plantation Police Department shared an update. “The subject was safely taken into custody for an active warrant for Written or Electronic Threats to Kill,” police said. “The subject will be evaluated at an area hospital as a precaution. No injuries occurred as a result of this incident. There was a dog in the home which was safely removed and released to a family member.”

As reported by FOX 13 Memphis, iHeartMemphis, born Richard Colbert, was ultimately booked by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. According to online jail records viewed by Complex, he’s facing two charges: resisting an officer without violence (a misdemeanor) and intimidation: sending a threat to kill or injure (a felony). In a CBS News Miami report, a family member is quoted as saying they’re “so happy he is getting the help that he needs” after the incident. When reached for comment by Complex on Tuesday (Feb. 10), a Plantation Police Department rep confirmed the charges, as well as clarified the length of the standoff. Per the rep, the standoff lasted “approximately seven hours.”

Who is iHeartMemphis?

The 32-year-old artist, born Richard Colbert, had a breakout hit in 2015 with “Hit the Quan,” hist most-known song. The track peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track’s official video, released that November, has amassed nearly 92 million views. That same year, he appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ since-ended talk show.