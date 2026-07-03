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Late NBA Star Brandon Clarke Was Found with 'Gas Station Heroin' Before His Untimely Death
Sports

New Dashcam Footage Shows Brandon Clarke’s Kratom Bust Weeks Before His Death

New dashcam footage shows the former Grizzlies forward’s high-speed traffic stop and arrest for possessing kratom, a substance banned in Arkansas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 27: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies hangs out on the court after the Orlando Magic played the Detroit Pistons in game four of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Kia Center on April 27, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Pistons 94 to 88 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Sports

Ja Morant Traded to Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray

The seven-year Memphis era comes to a close.

Abel Shifferaw19 days ago
Memphis point guard Ja Morant celebrates during a Grizzlies-Phoenix Suns game from 2025.
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NBA Trade Rumors: Ja Morant To Bucks, Raptors, Or Celtics?

The troubled Grizzlies point guard will likely be dealt this summer. We look at teams that could be in the mix.

Matt Burke36 days ago
Brandon Clarke in a Memphis Grizzlies jersey with number 15, standing on the court with visible tattoos and braided hair.
Sports

Brandon Clarke’s Fiancée Amber Lorraine Pays Tribute to Memphis Grizzlies Star Following His Death

The Memphis Grizzlies forward's fiancée posted an emotional Instagram tribute today, sharing photos and a proposal clip alongside words about the future they had planned together.

Mark Elibert62 days ago
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 17: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 17, 2025 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Sports

NBA Player Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Forward, Dead at 29

TMZ reported the death of the seven-year Memphis veteran on Tuesday.

Trey Alston67 days ago
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Ja Morant Listed His TN Home for Sale, Prompting Grizzlies Departure Speculation
Sports

Inside Ja Morant’s TN Home Sale and the Growing Grizzlies Trade Rumors

Is Ja quietly plotting an exit, or just reshuffling his real estate? Inside the $3.5M listing, Miami mansion move, and what sources say about his future.

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Arrested on Drugs and Speeding Charges
Sports

Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

The injured Grizzlies forward was arrested in Arkansas on multiple charges, including possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
Myron Gardner and Scotty Pippen Jr. Took the Heat-Grizzlies Fight to the Stands
Sports

Myron Gardner and Scotty Pippen Jr. Fight Spills Into Stands During Heat-Grizzlies Clash

From G League grind to viral moment: why Myron Gardner’s rookie season and Scotty Pippen Jr.’s comeback collided in a chaotic Heat-Grizzlies clash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo146 days ago
Ja Morant Still Wants to Stay With Memphis Grizzlies Despite 'Internal Tension'
Sports

Ja Morant’s Loyalty to Memphis Reportedly Remains Amid Internal Friction

Despite reported internal tension and trade chatter, league sources say Ja Morant’s mindset in Memphis hasn’t shifted and his connection to the Grizzlies remains strong.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
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Klay Thompson Shades Ja Morant Following Memphis Loss 'No Accountability'
Sports

Klay Thompson Shades Ja Morant Following Memphis Loss: 'No Accountability'

After the Mavericks’ loss to Memphis, Klay Thompson was asked about Ja Morant’s sideline comments — and he didn’t hold back.

Bernadette Giacomazzo237 days ago
Inside the Ja Morant 3-Team Trade Proposal Featuring the Celtics, Grizzlies, & Kings
Sports

What a 3-Team Ja Morant Trade Could Look Like: Celtics, Kings, and Grizzlies

A proposed Ja Morant trade could involve some of the biggest basketball teams in the country.

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Wants to Stay With the Memphis Grizzlies Amid Trade Speculation
Sports

Ja Morant Reportedly Wants to Stay With the Memphis Grizzlies Amid Trade Speculation

“That motherf----r loves Memphis,” reports Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo251 days ago
NBA Star Tony Allen Arrested on Drug Possession Charges in Arkansas
Sports

Retired NBA Star Tony Allen Arrested in Arkansas on Drug Charges

NBA star Tony Allen, who played for the Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies, has been arrested on drug possession charges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo253 days ago
A basketball player in a Memphis Grizzlies jersey with the number 12, standing on a court with a focused expression.
Sports

Ja Morant Suspended One Game by Grizzlies After Heated Exchange With Coach

The All-Star guard’s leadership and effort were questioned following a loss to the Lakers, leading to a team-issued suspension.

Mark Elibert259 days ago
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NBA Star Ja Morant Returning to the Court Despite Injury
Sports

NBA Star Ja Morant Returning to the Court Despite Injury

Morant, who plays with the Memphis Grizzlies, received an exception so he can play tonight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo269 days ago
NBA Star Ja Morant Suffers Injury Before Preseason Opener, Goes on 'Week-to-Week'
Sports

NBA Star Ja Morant Sidelined Week-to-Week After Ankle Injury Ahead of Preseason

The NBA star kicked off the Memphis Grizzlies preseason opener with a devastating injury.

Bernadette Giacomazzo283 days ago
Ja Morant speaks at a news conference during the Memphis Grizzlies Media Day.
Sports

Ja Morant Details the Legacy He Wants to Leave in Memphis: 'Being the Best Ja I Can Be'

Morant is entering his seventh season in the NBA with the Grizzlies.

Jose Martinez292 days ago

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