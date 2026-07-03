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NYC’s Memorial Day Weekend Is Packed With Parades, Beaches, Food, and Rain
From historic parades to DanceAfrica and Smorgasburg, see how NYC is honoring Memorial Day while kicking off the unofficial start of summer across the five boroughs.
Stefon Diggs Partying With Bikini-Clad Women Calling Him "Daddy" Video Addressed by Patriots Coach
The NFL star was also seen handling an unknown substance and appeared to say, "Don't take all of it."
Eric Emanuel Celebrates Opening of New Store in the Hamptons
The sportswear designer also has stores in New York City and Miami.
Snoop Dogg Almost Joined the Air Force Instead Of Pursuing a Rap Career
The West Coast legend notably comes from a military family, with his father Vernell Varnado having served in the Vietnam War.
White Nationalist Hate Group Messages Displayed on Alabama Interstate Sign in Memorial Day Hack
An investigation into the apparent hack has been launched, officials said.
1 Dead, 7 Injured After Shooting at Memorial Day Festival in Oklahoma
A shooting at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma has left one woman dead and seven others injured, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations
'Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks Memorial Day Weekend Record With $156 Million (UPDATE)
'Top Gun: Maverick' is taking Memorial Day weekend by storm, earning an impressive $151 million in four days in the U.S. and $248 million worldwide.
Army Veteran’s Mic Muted During Memorial Day Speech Touching on Black Historical Connections to Holiday
An Army veteran's microphone was muted during a Memorial Day event while he was discussing the role that Black Americans have in the holiday’s history.
Prices and Wait Times for Uber and Lyft Surge as Travelers Hit the Road
Wait times and price surges are on the rise on Uber and Lyft as travelers take off for the Memorial Day Weekend. A shortage of drivers has increased demand.
Gas Prices See 7-Year High for Memorial Day Weekend
Gas prices are the highest they've ever been during a Memorial Day weekend in seven years, with driving increasing by 53 percent since last year.
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask to Memorial Day Services, Donald Trump Does Not
Joe Biden broke quarantine for the first time in months on Monday.
Footage of Memorial Day Pool Party in the Ozarks Goes Viral
A viral video of people celebrating Memorial Day weekend at a pool party in the Ozarks has gone viral, where no one has any regard for social distancing.
Jersey Shore Will Be Open for Memorial Day Weekend
With more and more states slowly planning to reopen public spaces closed due to the pandemic, it's been announced that the Jersey Shore will be open again soon.
Florida Rapper Lil Dell on the Run After Being Charged With Murder
The rapper—whose real name is Cordellious Dyess—was a part of a group of teenagers that fired more than 40 shots into a large crowd.
Disney's Live-Action 'Aladdin' Headed to $112 Million Memorial Day Weekend Opening
Despite a generally muted critical response, Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' is looking to score a strong start over the Memorial Day weekend.
Cardi B Postpones String of Shows to Recover From Plastic Surgery
Cardi B is taking time off so her body can heal from recent surgeries.
Multiple People Injured at Nipsey Hussle Memorial in L.A.
The rapper was fatally shot on Sunday.