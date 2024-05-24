Eric Emanuel Celebrates Opening of New Store in the Hamptons

Eric Emanuel is celebrating the opening of his new Hamptons retail store over Memorial Day weekend.

The sportswear designer is opening a third store on the East Coast on Friday, all of which Emanuel has designed with longtime friend and collaborator John Margaritis of New York Sunshine. The other two stores are located in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood and Miami’s Design District.

"Opening our stores has been the most exciting thing for me—reimagining what each new brand home will look like, connecting with our community in person, and meeting new and unexpected customers in each new place,” Emanuel said in a statement.