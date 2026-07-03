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drake
Music

Drake Appears to Respond to Mavado Following Accusation of Dancehall Appropriation

After being accused of appropriating dancehall culture by Mavado, Drake seems to have fired back at the Jamaican artist during Popcaan's Instagram Live stream.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2170 days ago
mavado
Music

Mavado Accuses Drake of Appropriating Dancehall on New Song "Enemy Line"

Jamaican dancehall artist Mavado makes it clear how he feels about Drake on new track "Enemy Line," which sees him accuse the Canadian rapper of appropriation.

Joe Price2177 days ago
This is a photo of XXXTentacion
Music

Stream XXXTentacion's 'Bad Vibes Forever' f/ Lil Wayne, Noah Cyrus, Blink-182, and More

XXXTentacion's final posthumous album is here.

Eric Diep2416 days ago
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Music

Stream Chinx's Second Posthumous Album 'Legends Never Die'

Chinx's second posthumous album 'Legends Never Die' is here.

Eric Diep3591 days ago
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Music

Listen to Bobby Shmurda's "Hot N***a (Reggae Remix)" f/ Mavado, Junior Reid, Popcaan, and Jah X

Shmurda delivers the long-awaited reggae remix of his hit single, "Hot N***a."

Zach Frydenlund4341 days ago
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Music

Popcaan ft. Mavado - "Everything Nice (Remix)"

When we did our previous feature on the producers blending dancehall and electronic dance music one label name seemed to pop up again and again: Mixpa

walmerc4483 days ago
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Music

Listen to Popcaan's "Everything Nice" Remix Featuring Mavado

Off of his forthcoming debut LP.

edwinortiz4483 days ago
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Music

How will Reggae Rebound from the Vybz Kartel Verdict?

Vybz Kartel joins the growing number of dancehall stars stuck behind bars.

Rob Kenner4508 days ago
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Music

Video: Mavado f/ Nicki Minaj "Give It All To Me"

"Everything I start, them borrow."

krame014650 days ago
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Music

Listen: Mavado f/ Nicki Minaj "Give It All To Me"

The newest single for Mavado features Nicki.

Dharmic X4710 days ago
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Music

Video: Mavado ft. Karian Sang "Take It"

The Starbwoy sure knows how to treat a lady.

Rob Kenner4882 days ago
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Music

Listen: Snoop Lion f/ Mavado & Popcaan "Lighters Up"

Snoop enlists some friends.

Erich Donaldson4967 days ago
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Music

Listen: DJ Khaled f/ Mavado, Ace Hood, & French Montana "Suicidal Thoughts (Remix)"

Khaled taps Ace Hood and Montana for the remix.

Eric Diep5027 days ago
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Music

Interview: Mavado Talks We The Best Deal, His Friendship With Drake, and Upcoming Collaborations

The Gully Gad even says a word of prayer for Vybz Kartel.

Complex5077 days ago

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