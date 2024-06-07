Colombian Stars Maluma and Blessd Join Forces on '1 of 1' Album

Latin music icon Maluma and rising star Blessd are aiming to make history with their latest effort.
Their new joint album, 1 of 1, arrived on Thursday night and marks the first time two urban Colombian artists join forces on a collaborative album.
1 of 1 and the music video for its lead single “Call Me” were recorded in the duo’s hometown of Medellín and captures the essence of Colombian neighborhoods, reflecting on the artists’ deep connection to their roots while singing about struggle and perseverance. The album is also said to pay tribute to previous generations of Colombian artists in honor of their contributions and for paving the way for today’s music scene.
"A full production between two Colombian artists had never been done before. If it's the first, it can't be done twice," Maluma said in a press release.
This isn’t the first time the two men have linked up. Maluma, 30, has hopped on remixes for 24-year-old Blessd’s singles, including 2021’s “Imposible” and “El Reloj” last July.
"Releasing something again with Maluma and being able to make an album together is super dope," Blessd stated. "It's the first time two Colombian artists in the urban genre come together to do something as big as this album, and further, to do it in the neighborhood where it all started while expressing many things that Juancho and I share. Friends like Ronaldinho and the world's #1 jeweler, Jacob & Co., joined us on this journey which is something really special for me, as a new star. Being with these superstars was a dream...Si Sabe."
Blessd, born Stiven Mesa Londoño, has been making major waves in the Latin urban music scene thanks to his unique style and raw lyrics depicting his upbringing. He had a major musical breakthrough in 2021 with his hit “Medallo” featuring Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavarez.
His single “Si Sabe Ferxxo” with fellow Medellín-native Feid just topped Billboard’s Latin Airplay Charts for the week of May 29.
Maluma is one of the most prominent names in Latin music. The Colombian heartthrob is the most-followed male Latin artist on Instagram with over 64 million followers. His 2017 Maluma World Tour set a record with more than 1 million tickets sold, and he continued his hitmaking streak with singles like “Felices los 4” in 2017, 2020’s “Hawaí,” and, most recently, “Mionca.”
Listen to Maluma and Blessd’s “Call Me” off their 1 of 1 album below, and stream the full project—with production by MadMuscik and The RudeBoyz—here.