Colombian Stars Maluma and Blessd Join Forces on '1 of 1' Album

Latin music icon Maluma and rising star Blessd are aiming to make history with their latest effort.

Their new joint album, 1 of 1, arrived on Thursday night and marks the first time two urban Colombian artists join forces on a collaborative album.

1 of 1 and the music video for its lead single “Call Me” were recorded in the duo’s hometown of Medellín and captures the essence of Colombian neighborhoods, reflecting on the artists’ deep connection to their roots while singing about struggle and perseverance. The album is also said to pay tribute to previous generations of Colombian artists in honor of their contributions and for paving the way for today’s music scene.

"A full production between two Colombian artists had never been done before. If it's the first, it can't be done twice," Maluma said in a press release.‌

This isn’t the first time the two men have linked up. Maluma, 30, has hopped on remixes for 24-year-old Blessd’s singles, including 2021’s “Imposible” and “El Reloj” last July.