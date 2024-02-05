Maluma Wears Custom $20,000 Diamond Headphones to the Grammys

“Making a pendant is easy but making gold and diamonds to go around an existing product is very hard,” says Jooma. “We had to 3D scan it and kind of reverse engineer the headphones. We had to make sure that our pieces worked with the moving parts because obviously the gold and diamond parts are not flexible. They still have to be comfortable in the ear.”

The diamond-encrusted ear buds took a team of 12 people to create. It started with Bose sending a pair of Ultra Open Earbuds to Icebox. They had to be scanned to 3D print a wax mold, so that Icebox could properly test the diamond-encrusted white gold plates that would eventually be fitted to the real pair for Maluma. According to Icebox Brands Partnerships Manager Skylar Langfeldt, the final version we saw on the Grammys red carpet was narrowed down from 28 preliminary designs. As you can expect, some trial and error was involved.

“You have to destroy at least one pair to test it,” says Jooma. “You have to see how much pressure you can put on them. We don’t want to glue something on that is just going to pop off. We want it to be secure without affecting the performance of the headphones."