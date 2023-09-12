Watch Maluma Effortlessly Catch Crutch Thrown at Him During Concert

The growing trend of concertgoers hurling objects at performers onstage continues, and Colombian singer Maluma is the latest victim.
In a video going viral on social media, Maluma, who’s currently on the U.S. leg of his Don Juan World Tour, is seen in the midst of performing his single “Mojando Asientos” (released last year with fellow Medellin-native Feid) when suddenly a crutch came flying toward him.
With a combination of quick reflexes and on-stage professionalism, the Colombian superstar somehow caught the crutch with one hand mid-air. Instead of getting upset or stopping the performance, Maluma used the crutch as a prop for his performance and even grinded on the medical device before handing it back into the crowd.
Fortunately, the potentially disruptive moment didn’t harm the singer or cause upset unlike other concerning incidents that happened across the summer concert season.
In June, pop singer Bebe Rexha sustained an eye injury from a phone thrown by a man at a New York City concert. The man connected to the incident was arrested and charged but apologized in a statement through his lawyer. Fans who threw water bottles at GloRilla during a festival performance in Sweden were removed after she stopped the song to flag down security. Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, one fan threw a bag of their mother’s ashes onstage at Pink’s concert mid-song, leaving the singer perplexed. Meanwhile, Drake has been fielding everything from bras, books, and sneakers on his It’s All a Blur Tour.
As a pre-emptive strike, Adele warned concertgoers at her Las Vegas residency that she has a zero-tolerance policy for object-tossers at her shows. "Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment, people just throwing shit on stage have you seen them? I fucking dare you to throw something at me, and I'll fucking kill you," she said.
Maluma’s Don Juan World Tour began its U.S. leg in Sacramento, California on Aug. 31. The run is named after the 29-year-old Latin music sensation’s latest studio album and will visit major cities across North America before wrapping up on Nov. 4 at Miami’s Kaseya Center.