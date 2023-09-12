Watch Maluma Effortlessly Catch Crutch Thrown at Him During Concert

The growing trend of concertgoers hurling objects at performers onstage continues, and Colombian singer Maluma is the latest victim.

In a video going viral on social media, Maluma, who’s currently on the U.S. leg of his Don Juan World Tour, is seen in the midst of performing his single “Mojando Asientos” (released last year with fellow Medellin-native Feid) when suddenly a crutch came flying toward him.

With a combination of quick reflexes and on-stage professionalism, the Colombian superstar somehow caught the crutch with one hand mid-air. Instead of getting upset or stopping the performance, Maluma used the crutch as a prop for his performance and even grinded on the medical device before handing it back into the crowd.