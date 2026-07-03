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A person with dreadlocks in a black jacket poses with crossed arms in front of a SiriusXM backdrop.
Music

T.I.'s Son Domani Harris Says He Trained to Be a Magician: 'I Was All Over the Place'

In an interview alongside his brother King, Domani made a surprising admission.

Joe Price18 days ago
Billie Eilish smiling against a red background with stars and text "Interview with a Magician." ```
Music

Billie Eillish Jokes She’s a ‘F*cking Whore for Magic’ During Flirtatious Magician Interview

Watch the "Birds of a Feather" hitmaker lose her cool as a magician pulls off a few mind-blowing tricks.

Alex Ocho71 days ago
Split image. Left: Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage with a microphone, wearing an orange top and denim shorts. Right: NBA player Klay Thompson in a blue Dallas jersey is on the court.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion’s Fans Say They're Contacting Etsy Witches After Klay Thompson Split

Some of Megan's fans claim they're taking matters into their own hands after the rapper confirmed her breakup with the NBA star.

Alex Ocho82 days ago
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Anna DeGuzman, Offset, and Sabrina Carpenter
Pop Culture

Magician Correctly Guesses Offset's Celebrity Crush: 'There's No Way'

Magician Anna DeGuzman revealed the rapper's crush in Complex's 'Interview With A Magician.'

Trey Alston388 days ago
Joe Rogan, wearing a black suit, holds an ESPN microphone, speaking against a blue background.
Pop Culture

Joe Rogan Uncomfortable After Mentalist Correctly Guesses His ATM PIN Code: 'I Don't Like That'

Mentalist Oz Pearlman left Rogan speechless after he was able to correctly guess the podcaster's ATM PIN.

Joe Price407 days ago
Jimmy Butler
Sports

Watch Jimmy Butler Fall Out of His Chair After Magician Pulls off Insane Magic Trick

The Warriors player appeared to be hanging out with J Balvin.

tara mahadevan416 days ago
A woman in a black fur coat poses confidently in a crowded room with people in the background.
Music

Willow on Studying Physics for 4 Years: 'It Made Me Believe in Magic'

The Grammy-nominated 'Empathogen' artist explains how a deep-dive into physics led to a revelation.

Trace William Cowen561 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly at ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Watch This Magician Blow MGK, Central Cee, Cody Rhodes, and Faze Clan's Minds at ComplexCon

Magician Anna DeGuzman performed some incredible tricks on ComplexCon's famous guests.

Joe Price604 days ago
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David Blaine (left) is smiling and wearing a black jacket over a black shirt. Eminem (right) is serious, wearing a "LIONS" hoodie and a grey cap
Music

Eminem FaceTimes David Blaine, Watches Him Eat Glass While Promoting “Houdini” Single

Em claimed his last trick will be to make his career "disappear."

Mark Elibert779 days ago
Style

Coperni Debuts Its ‘Air Swipe Bag’ Made Out of 99 Percent Air and One Percent Glass

The fashion house's one-of-a-kind accessory is created with the same material NASA has used to collect stardust.

Alex Ocho864 days ago
Sports

Watch Shaq Learn He'll Become First Orlando Magic Player to Have Jersey Retired

The Lakers and Heat have already hung up the 51-year-old's jersey.

Jose Martinez925 days ago
Music

Nas and Hit-Boy Take Victory Lap With Final Collab Album ‘Magic 3’

"I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with Hit-Boy &amp; I," the rapper wrote on his 50th birthday. "It’s been nothing short of Magical!"

Andrew W1037 days ago
Pop Culture

Post Malone Purchases $2.654M 'One Ring' Magic: the Gathering Card From Toronto Man

The seller called it "a dream come true."

Louis Pavlakos1079 days ago
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Music

Nas Drops ‘Magic 2,’ His Fifth Album With Hit-Boy in Three Years

The sequel to 2021's 'Magic' features guest spots from 50 Cent and 21 Savage.

Mark Elibert1093 days ago
David Blaine performs on stage at O2 Apollo Manchester
Pop Culture

David Blaine Recalls Magic Trick Fail That Left Him With Stab Wound

The 49-year-old magician stabbed his hand with an ice pick during a recent live show in Las Vegas: “I wasn't a big fan of the trick until now,” he said.

Joshua Espinoza1281 days ago
De La Soul's Music Available On Streaming
Music

De La Soul’s Music Catalog Begins Official Streaming Rollout With “The Magic Number” (UPDATE)

De La Soul announced that after years of legal battles, its entire music catalog will make its way to streaming services, starting with "The Magic Number."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1291 days ago

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