People Were Loving Janis Timma Playing for the Magic in NBA Summer League Game Against Warriors
Featured
Sports
Janis Timma of the Orlando Magic played against the Warriors in the NBA Summer League on Monday and fans couldn’t get enough of the Latvian basketball player.Abel Shifferaw
We caught up with East London street magician Billy Menezes to talk about the power of magic as he launches his short film, 'Street Magic', out into the world.Jacob Davey
An unpredictable regular season has thrown everything out of whack. The teams at the top of playoff seeding look vulnerable; the teams at the bottom look dangerAaron C. Mansfield
Pre-season expectations can mean more than actual in-season performance on the court. We’re breaking down the most disappointing players this season, who have really let us down. Apologies in advance.Chris Gaine