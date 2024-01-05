Watch Shaq Learn He'll Become First Orlando Magic Player to Have Jersey Retired

Shaquille O'Neal has accomplished plenty in his NBA career, but there was something missing.

O'Neal laid it out in not-so-subtle terms in a music video filmed at Home Depot last year. "I got two retired jerseys in two different cities, I'm still waiting on that call from the Orlando Magic," Shaq rapped in reference to the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat hanging his jersey in the rafters.

The video was revisited during Inside the NBA on Thursday, serving as a hint at what awaits Shaq in the very near future.

O'Neal then received a video message from Magic CEO Alex Martins, who officially announced that he will become the first player in Magic history to have his number retired. The ceremony will take place on Feb. 13.

Shaq first thanked former Magic owner Richard DeVos, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 92.

"It was a great four years there," the 51-year-old said. "I just wanted to come in and just make a name for myself."

O'Neal averaged 27.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game and received an All-Star selection every season with Orlando.

Shaq added, "I'd like to thank the city of Orlando, like to thank the Orlando Magic organization. Appreciate you very much."