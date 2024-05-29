Eminem FaceTimes David Blaine, Watches Him Eat Glass While Promoting “Houdini” Single

Eminem has teamed up with magician David Blaine to promote his upcoming single, "Houdini," with a glass-eating trick.
On Tuesday, Em hopped on his socials and shared a teaser trailer for the new single, which is expected to appear on his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). In the clip, the Detroit native hit Blaine on FaceTime for a favor.
"First of all, you know you're the greatest to ever do it right," Em said. "So what I was wondering was, like, how far can we go with this magic, like can we do like a stunt or something?"
"You mean something like this," Blaine asked before grabbing a glass of wine. He takes a sip and then proceeds to take a bite out of the glass. Eminem then says his last trick will involve him making his career disappear before ending the FaceTime call. The teaser ends with the May 31 release date for the "Houdini" single.
Eminem has been on quite the promo run for his upcoming album. Earlier this month, the 51-year-old teamed up with the Detroit Free Press newspaper to publish a fake obituary for his Slim Shady character. The obituary showed a picture of the rapper wearing a hockey mask with the headline "Slime Shady Made Lasting Impressions."
Eminem's career was highlighted in the obituary and claimed he "exposed" his audience "to the extreme darkness of the muse/rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview."
The writer of the obituary added, "His complex and tortured existence has come to a close. And the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which the character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth."