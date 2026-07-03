Luxury Cars

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LeBron James.
Style

LeBron James Unveils Custom Mercedes-Maybach S 680

The ultra-luxury sedan is emblazoned with his own logo.

tara mahadevan120 days ago
Pusha T and Pharrell Williams pose together at an event, both smiling. Pharrell wears sunglasses and a beige jacket.
Music

Pusha T Shows ‘Love’ to Pharrell After He Sent Him New Rolls-Royce

The rapper showed off the new whip in a series of videos on social media.

Alex Ocho207 days ago
A red book cover featuring a silver prancing horse emblem, associated with Ferrari. The book is by Pino Allievi, published by Taschen.
Pop Culture

Taschen 'Ferrari' Book: How to Buy

The hardcover book celebrating Ferrari's history is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff211 days ago
GloRilla in a gold outfit smiles on stage. The background is lit with warm colors and confetti is falling.
Music

GloRilla Surprises Dad With a Jaguar for His Retirement

The Memphis rapper honored her fathers' 30-year postal career with a luxury sendoff.

Alex Ocho255 days ago
Iggy Azalea in a patterned dress and streamer N3on in casual wear walk inside a car showroom. A luxury black car is displayed on the right.
Pop Culture

Iggy Azalea Shocks N3on by Buying Bentley on the Spot Followed by Luxury Yacht Trip

The rapper made a spontaneous luxury car purchase and hopped on a yacht live on stream.

Alex Ocho309 days ago
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The Lamborghini logo displayed on a Lamborghini vehicle at the Edmonton Motor Show
Life

California Man Uses AI to Find Stolen Lamborghini in Colorado

After two years missing, a Lamborghini stolen from Southern California was recovered in Colorado thanks to AI tools used by its determined owner.

Sienna Dubois 324 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 08: Rapper Boosie Badazz and Rajel Nelson attend the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Boosie Gifts Fiancée Rajel a BMW During Baby Shower: 'Beamer for the Baby Too'

Boosie Badazz presented his fiancée with a luxury push gift before the birth of their daughter.

Jaelani Turner-Williams466 days ago
Young Thug speaking on stage, wearing sunglasses and a patterned shirt, holding a microphone against a blue backdrop.
Music

Young Thug’s Seized Jewelry to Be Returned to Company Following Rapper's Request

The ATL rapper had his jewelry, $149K in cash, and luxury cars seized in a YSL raid that took place in 2022 during his arrest on RICO charges.

Andrew W500 days ago
Split image: On the left, Michael Mejia in a bright green shirt poses by a purple Lamborghini. On the right, Shakira in a black and orange dress at an event.
Music

Winner of Shakira’s Lamborghini Wants to Sell It for $1 Million Over Maintenance Costs

Michael Mejia, a Colombian-American artist, says the costs of gas and insurance for the custom 2022 Lamborghini Urus are expensive to maintain.

Alex Ocho507 days ago
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Speed in Manchester United jersey shouts on the left; jumps over a moving sports car on the right
Pop Culture

iShowSpeed Jumps Over Speeding Supercars During Livestream to Prove He Can Actually Do It: 'Do Not Try This at Home'

Last month, the 19-year-old streamer was accused of faking a video of himself jumping over a speeding Lamborghini.

Alex Ocho713 days ago
Tekashi 6ix9ine, with face tattoos, a heavy jacket, and multiple rings with "69" inscription, performing on stage, leaning forward while holding a microphone
Music

6ix9ine's Custom Lamborghini and Bentley Sell at Government Auction

Back in April, 6ix9ine's vehicles were seized from his Florida home by the IRS.

Brad Callas724 days ago
Drake poses outdoors in baggy jeans, white sneakers, and a blue vest with tattoos visible on his arms, leaning against and sitting inside a truck
Style

Drake Poses in Front of $200,000 Doomsday-Ready Armored Truck

Drake posed with the indestructible vehicle at his new home in Houston.

Jaelani Turner-Williams765 days ago
Two side-by-side images of a person driving at night, one with a black steering wheel cover and the other with a yellow one
Music

Watch Cardi B Take Her First Driving Lesson in a Rolls-Royce

The Bronx rapper's latest driving lesson follows her hilarious attempt at getting behind the wheel during a 2018 episode of James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke.'

Brad Callas827 days ago
Life

Footage Shows Mass Break-In at Luxury Dealership Where 9 Cars Were Stolen, 17-Year-Old Arrested

One suspect, a 17-year-old Chicago boy, was arrested Sunday as police are searching for the eight other supsects.

Brad Callas871 days ago
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Sports

Start Your New Year by Buying Michael Jordan’s 1991 BMW 850i for a Reasonable Price

The basketball legend owned the luxury vehicle until 1995.

tara mahadevan927 days ago
Music

Nicki Minaj Jokes She Got Funny Marco a Lamborghini Truck for Christmas

The comedian asked the 'Pink Friday 2' rapper for the luxury vehicle as a Christmas present.

tara mahadevan928 days ago
luxury car is pictured
Music

Ralo Plans to Buy New Cars for 'Everybody Around Me' After Feds Seized Multiple Vehicles

Last month, Ralo celebrated his release with the new song and video, "First Day Out."

Trace William Cowen943 days ago

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