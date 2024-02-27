Footage Shows Mass Break-In at Luxury Dealership Where 9 Cars Were Stolen, 17-Year-Old Arrested

A group of teenagers believed to be part of a Chicago-area crime group broke into a luxury car dealership in Wisconsin this weekend and stole nine cars off the lot.

NBC News reports the heist took place early Sunday morning at a Jaguar/Land Rover dealer in Waukesha, 15 miles west of Milwaukee.

As seen in security footage released by local news outlets, the group drove off with a fleet of nine vehicles that included a 2019 Porsche Macan, a 2024 Land Rover Discovery Dynamic and a 2021 Jaguar F Type R-Dynamic. The fleet of luxury cars are valued at nearly $600,000.

“Nine subjects went out and throughout there looking for keys," Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann told reporters. "One person finds where the keys were hidden and then starts to disseminate those to his friends.”

After law enforcement was tipped off by a caller regarding the pack fleeing the scene, cops were able to arrest one 17-year-old Chicago boy, who crashed his vehicle during a police pursuit on Interstate 94.