Watch Cardi B Take Her First Driving Lesson in a Rolls-Royce

Cardi B has never shied away from admitting she doesn't know how to drive.
For those who don't remember, the Bronx rapper's lack of driving skills went viral during a 2018 episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.
After learning Cardi didn't know how to drive, the late night host made her get behind the wheel for an improptou driving lesson, which resulted in the Invasion of Privacy artist crashing into several parking posts.
More than five years later, it appears that Cardi has yet to master the art of driving. On Thursday, the 31-year-old hopped on Instagram Live to give fans of glimpse of her trying to drive her new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
"I'm not really trying to be boujee and everything," Cardi B explained in a longer clip posted on social media. "But deadass, I only got the Bentley truck here and my Rolls-Royce truck. I can not find the Bentley truck keys ever since I moved to my new house. So, we ain't got no choice."
She continued, "So, to be honest with you guys, my therapist said I gotta pick up a healthy habit because she said that I'm too involved with, like, work and work is taking over my life. She said for an hour a day, I gotta pick up a healthy habit. One of the healthy habits that I'm picking is driving. So, today is my first day."
Check out Cardi's latest driving lesson in the clip up top.