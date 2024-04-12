Watch Cardi B Take Her First Driving Lesson in a Rolls-Royce

Cardi B has never shied away from admitting she doesn't know how to drive.

For those who don't remember, the Bronx rapper's lack of driving skills went viral during a 2018 episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.

After learning Cardi didn't know how to drive, the late night host made her get behind the wheel for an improptou driving lesson, which resulted in the Invasion of Privacy artist crashing into several parking posts.

More than five years later, it appears that Cardi has yet to master the art of driving. On Thursday, the 31-year-old hopped on Instagram Live to give fans of glimpse of her trying to drive her new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.