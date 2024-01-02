Start Your New Year by Buying Michael Jordan’s 1991 BMW 850i for a Reasonable Price

The BMW’s exterior has a nostalgic '90s feel with pop-up headlights, fog lights, and a power-operated sunroof. The inside is also an aesthetic time capsule, with power-adjustable front seats in light-parchment leather upholstery, and door panels and carpets to match. The car’s odometer now sits at a little more than 30,000 miles.

The vehicle has documentation with the basketball legend’s signature. At the time of this writing, the current bid is $30,000 with six days remaining on the auction via Bring a Trailer.

Jordan had another piece of memorabilia make its way back into auction in August: his original Nike Air Ship sneaker, signed by the 60-year-old, which sold for a record-breaking $1.47 million in 2021. He wore the sneakers in the fifth game of his rookie season, on Nov. 1, 1984, when the Bulls played the Denver Nuggets. He later gave the sneaker away to former Nuggets ballboy T.J. Lewis.

The Air Ships eventually went for $624,000 in September.