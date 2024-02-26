Lupita Nyong'o Reflects on Going Public With Selema Masekela Split: 'I Was Living in a Lot of Pain'

Lupita Nyong'o is looking back on publicly announcing her breakup with Selema Masekela.

In the cover story for Net-a-Porter’s digital title, Porter, the actress opened up about sharing the news on social media back in October.

"I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak," she told the publication. "I looked at the environment of my social media and thought I don’t want to be a part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses. Surely there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I just want to be real about it."

In terms of being so upfront with her fans, she said felt 'sure about it." However, it seems she will now revert back to her old habits of keeping her personal life private. "That was very, very sage of me," Nyong'o said. "I’m going back to those days, by the way."

Above all, she remains open to love. "Our purpose in life is to love," she added.

"And so you have to get back in it."