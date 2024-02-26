Lupita Nyong'o Reflects on Going Public With Selema Masekela Split: 'I Was Living in a Lot of Pain'

Lupita Nyong'o is looking back on publicly announcing her breakup with Selema Masekela.
In the cover story for Net-a-Porter’s digital title, Porter, the actress opened up about sharing the news on social media back in October.
"I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak," she told the publication. "I looked at the environment of my social media and thought I don’t want to be a part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses. Surely there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I just want to be real about it."
In terms of being so upfront with her fans, she said felt 'sure about it." However, it seems she will now revert back to her old habits of keeping her personal life private. "That was very, very sage of me," Nyong'o said. "I’m going back to those days, by the way."
Above all, she remains open to love. "Our purpose in life is to love," she added.
"And so you have to get back in it."
Nyong’o and Masekela hard launched their relationship on Instagram in December 2022. Around 10 months later, Nyong’o issued a statement about their breakup.
"At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” she wrote on IG.
"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she continued. "I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.' But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love."
In early December, Nyong’o was spotted holding hands with Joshua Jackson in Joshua Tree, after they were previously seen shopping together at an Erewhon in Los Angeles that month. They had also been spotted together at Janelle Monáe’s LA concert in October.
"Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible,” an insider told Us Weekly in December. “Although it’s only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far.”
Last October, Jackson filed for divorce from his wife of three years, Jodie Turner-Smith, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair share a 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.