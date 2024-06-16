Jodie Turner-Smith Weighs in on Ex-Husband Joshua Jackson Dating Lupita Nyong’o: ‘Good for Them'

Jodie Turner-Smith revealed she has no issue with her ex-husband Joshua Jackson dating Lupita Nyong’o.

In an interview with The Cut, Turner-Smith explained she’s happy for Jackson and N’yongo’s new relationship following their divorce. According to Turner-Smith, both sides need to be happy to be able to effectively raise their children.

“Good for them,” she said. “We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent."

She added that she wants the same co-parenting situation that Gwenyth Paltrow and Chris Martin have. "I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family,” she said about Jackson and Nyong’o.

“I just have to do everything that I can to set Juno up to win and to peacefully co-parent with someone whom I once loved very, very much,” she said about her child with Jackson later in the interview.

She added, “Peace is what’s needed right now. Grace is what’s needed right now. Love, empathy, compassion. I’m trying to be all those things and have faith that when I’m all those things, I will see that reflected back toward me.”

Turner-Smith and Jackson were married for five years before she filed for divorce last September. They first met at a party in 2018 before privately tying the knot the following year. They also had their first child in 2020.

Court documents show that Turner-Smith cited "irreconcilable differences" and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.