Lupita Nyong'o Says Worst Career Advice She'd Gotten Post '12 Years a Slave' Was to 'Seize the Day and Do Bigger'

But the actress was nearly turned in the wrong direction when someone advised her to "seize the day and do bigger," saying that the "next thing after 12 Years of Slave needed to be a lead role in a blockbuster movie."

But to Nyong'o, her next gig "wasn't about the size of the role" but "the quality of the role."

Post-12 Years, Nyong'o had supporting roles in Non-Stop, The Jungle Book and Marvel hit Black Panther, before taking lead roles in Little Monsters and Us, both released in 2019. But it was a 2016 role in Broadway production Eclipsed that earned Nyong'o a Tony nomination.

"I listened to my intuition," she said about the play. "I went back to the theater and I did a play on Broadway, which really did save me from imposter syndrome and just the fear of failure."

Next, Nyong'o wants to try her hand at a romantic comedy, a genre she hasn't fully tackled due to "being known for dramatic roles."

"I love depth. I'm not saying I don't want depth. But darkness and drama, I get that a lot," she said.

"I am always trying to choose roles that I haven't played before, roles that will stretch me," she continued. "I think comedy is very scary. It's very hard to achieve, and I want to try my hand at it more."