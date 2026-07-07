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In the back of a Manhattan restaurant, Lloyd Banks looks back on his career and talks about ‘The Course of the Inevitable 2’ (and five more projects on the way)
Andre Gee

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Lloyd.
Music

Lloyd Laughs Off Frat Concert Fall: 'Saw My Life Flash Before My Eyes'

The R&B singer took a tumble while performing in Birmingham, Alabama, but managed to recover like a pro — and he even joked about it afterwards.

Will Lavin240 days ago
Lloyd in a colorful shirt and shorts holds a microphone on stage. Usher in a white fur coat stands nearby.
Music

Lloyd at Usher Concert Says He Shaved Head for Aunt Battling Cancer

The singer was a surprise guest at Usher's Miami concert on Monday.

Alex Ocho579 days ago
Ashanti performs on stage in a form-fitting black outfit. Offset, in a white outfit, kneels before Ashanti while performing together
Music

Watch Ashanti Become Emotional as Lloyd Sings to Her and Nelly’s Unborn Child Onstage

The R&amp;B singers performed their 2004 collaboration "Southside" in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Jaelani Turner-Williams790 days ago
Music

Ja Rule Claps Back at Haters After Announcing New Label Deal 'Potentially Worth $100 Million'

The 47-year-old hasn't specified the terms of his alleged deal, but earlier this week, he announced that he's "in album mode."

Jaelani Turner-Williams928 days ago
Bow Wow performing in Atlanta
Music

Bow Wow Reveals The Millennium Tour: Turn Up Lineup With Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Crime Mob

Bow Wow took to Instagram to announce the lineup for The Millennium Tour: Turn Up, which includes Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Crime Mob, and more.

tara mahadevan1436 days ago
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EMPIRE Presents: Voices For Change, Vol. 1
Music

Mozzy, Lloyd, D Smoke, and More Are Featured on EMPIRE’s New 'Voices for Change, Vol. 1' Compilation

The goal of 'EMPIRE Presents: Voices for Change, Vol. 1' is to shine a light on the troubles people of color face around the world and inspire listeners.

Xavier Hamilton2127 days ago
Lloyd
Music

Premiere: Lloyd Shares "Caramel" Video f/ City Girls' Yung Miami

Lloyd's "Caramel" video comes as the R&B singer prepares to embark on The Millennium Tour this March.

edwinortiz2708 days ago
This is photo of Drake.
Music

Stream Drake's 'So Far Gone' in Celebration of Its 10th Anniversary

Drake's breakthrough project 'So Far Gone' is now available on streaming services.

Eric Diep2713 days ago
B2K reunion tour
Music

B2K Announces 2019 Reunion Tour f/ Mario, Lloyd, Chingy, and More

Tickets go on sale the first week of January 2019.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2768 days ago
Lloyd
Music

Stream Lloyd's 'Tru' LP f/ Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Currensy, and More

The newly released project marks the singer-songwriter's first album since 2011's 'King of Hearts.' It spans 11 tracks, including the previously released records from his 2016 'Tru' EP.

Joshua Espinoza2880 days ago
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Big K.R.I.T.
Music

Big K.R.I.T. and Lloyd Travel Back in Time in Their “1999” Video

K.R.I.T. and Lloyd pull-up to Atlanta in a DeLorean in their new video.

Joe Price3051 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Lloyd Releases His New EP 'Tru'

Lloyd's 'Tru' EP is now available.

Chris Mench3511 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Lloyd Reveals Cover Art and Tracklist for 'Tru' EP, Talks 'Atlanta' Cameo (Exclusive)

Lloyd has unveiled the cover art and tracklist for his 'Tru' EP and also shared how that cameo on Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' came about.

edwinortiz3523 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Bizzy Crook's "Take Your B***h" f/ Lloyd

Bizzy's new project, "No Hard Feelings," drops on August 27.

Zach Frydenlund4353 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Lloyd's "On Call" f/ Big K.R.I.T.

From Slade Da Monsta's "Hotter Than July 19" project, which is out now.

Zach Frydenlund4381 days ago
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