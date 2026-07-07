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“The idea behind it was really more so inclusion of so many others than just myself, even though I stand there alone, butt naked,” Lloyd tells Complex ahead of the release of his first album in seven years.Dria Roland
Music
Interview: Lloyd Talks Making His Most Intimate Music Yet, Going Independent & The Murder Inc. Days
The ATL singer is back with some of the most sincere music he's ever made.Dan Pardalis
The Atlanta rapper's show over the weekend was historical.Eric Diep
In the back of a Manhattan restaurant, Lloyd Banks looks back on his career and talks about ‘The Course of the Inevitable 2’ (and five more projects on the way)Andre Gee