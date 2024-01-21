Lady Gaga's Former Dancer Alleges 'Permanent' Hearing Loss During Singer's Tour

When he initially brought his concerns to the tour’s production staff, Breitenstein claimed that a “rock doc,” or a doctor that is brought in on tours to do what’s necessary to get a performer back on stage, found fluid in his ear and prescribed him medication to treat it. After the fluid eventually cleared, the dancer claimed that the problem still persisted.

Breitenstein said he asked to see a specialist but wasn’t given the opportunity to do so “for several weeks.”

When the tour returned to the U.S. for a second leg, Breitenstein was able to get an appointment with an ENT (ear, nose, and throat) specialist with the help of a production designer. At the visit, Breitenstein was given a grim diagnosis.

“I found out that I had lost 70 percent of hearing in my left ear and that it was permanent,” he said, adding that he was told his hearing loss could have been reversed if it was treated in the first two weeks of the onset with a direct shot of steroids.

He continued, “But we were six weeks [in] and it was too late. I would have to live the rest of my life with 30 percent of hearing in my left ear and full hearing in my right ear. So to say that I was devastated … is an understatement.”

The dancer claims he turned to leadership at the time, which included his friend, Richard “Richy” Jackson. Jackson at the time was serving as the assistant choreographer, who was working with Laurieann Gibson, Gaga’s lead choreographer. Jackson was eventually promoted to lead choreographer after Gibson’s firing in 2011.

“I called him and mentioned what was going on. He told me that he wasn’t gonna tell Laurieann what happened because if so, I would be fired. Being 24 at the time… at my first professional, big-time, high-profile experience, I trusted that what my friend was telling me was in my best interest,” said Breitenstein. “I don’t think to this day Laurieann knows that this took place.”

Breitenstein says he was eventually able to secure a pair of in-ears for the tour, despite some pushback from the tour’s director.

While on a break from the Monster Ball Tour, the dancer shared the news with his family and friends and they encouraged him to file for worker’s compensation. Despite getting an MRI and visiting an ENT in Los Angeles, Breitenstein claims he was immediately denied compensation by Live Nation and was intimidated by seven lawyers who allegedly sent him letters and made phone calls to him.

“I didn’t understand how I could be denied worker’s compensation when the writing was all there. [It was] on tour, on stage when this happened,” he said.

Breitenstein returned to dance with Gaga for more world tours and other high profile performances, including her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, her Coachella headlining slot, and was briefly involved with her Chromatica album promotions before the pandemic stalled everything in 2020.