Live Nation Settles Antitrust Case: Here's What It Means for Ticket Buyers

Live Nation and the Department of Justice have reached a settlement in their antitrust case.

According to Rolling Stone, the two parties settled a week after the case went to trial in New York City. The deal doesn’t require Live Nation and Ticketmaster to part ways; however, the live entertainment company will reportedly be hit with a fine of approximately $300 million and will be obligated to change some parts of its business.

One of those changes includes Live Nation-owned amphitheaters, where service fees will be forcibly capped at 15 percent of ticket prices. Live Nation will also be mandated to divest from at least 13 of its amphitheaters, a number that could increase.

To allow for more competition, companies like SeatGeek and Eventbrite will be able to list their tickets on Ticketmaster’s platform. Additionally, Ticketmaster’s exclusivity contracts with venues can last no more than four years.

The DOJ and 38 state attorneys general, plus Washington D.C., filed the lawsuit against Live Nation in May 2024. In that time, the DOJ’s claims were pared down, including allegations that Live Nation has a monopoly in the concert promotion industry and that its strategies have driven up ticket prices.