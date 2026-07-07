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Mikal Bridges wearing a black cap and sweater is smiling in front of a cityscape backdrop.
Sports

Mikal Bridges Brings 818 Tequila Bottle to Knicks Parade After Viral IG Livestream

Bridges brought his now-infamous 818 Tequila bottle to the Knicks' championship parade Thursday after a now-infamous IG Live celebration.

Alex Ocho35 days ago
Mississippi is Officially Running Out of Liquor
Life

Mississippi Liquor Shortage Deepens as 172,000 Cases Stall

Inside the broken state-run warehouse system that's leaving Mississippi bars dry, shelves empty, and customers chasing bottles across town.

Bernadette Giacomazzo97 days ago
costco
Life

Costco Recalls Nearly 1 Million Bottles of Prosecco: Do Not Open

Customers are being warned not to open a brand of prosecco sold at Costco due to a hidden hazard.

Jessica Mcbride254 days ago
Cameron George of Beyoncé's SirDavis Whisky.
Style

Meet the Whisky Expert Who Is Helping Beyoncé’s SirDavis Break the Mold

Cameron George, the global head of advocacy and blender at SirDavis, hosted guests at the Houston Rodeo and spoke about the intentionality and care that went into Beyoncé’s innovative whisky brand.

Aria Hughes477 days ago
Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri pose with Santo tequila bottles, smiling at the camera.
Pop Culture

Thieves Steal $1 Million Worth of Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar's Tequila

Thieves allegedly stole upwards of 4,000 cases of the tequila brand owned by Fieri and former Van Halen singer, Sammy Hagar, during a truck heist.

Alex Ocho610 days ago
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50 and diddy pictured at events
Music

50 Cent on Impact of Diddy’s Diageo Dispute: 'Don’t Think That the Civil Case Doesn’t Turn Into a Criminal Case Faster'

"The spirits business, it’s not governed," 50 said during an Invest Fest conversation in August before Diddy was arrested.

Trace William Cowen671 days ago
Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey pantlesss pushing lawn mowers in ad.
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Go for Another Round in Pantless Tequila Ad

The couple, who have been married for 12 years, bare their bums in a new advertisement for Pantalones Tequila.

Jaelani Turner-Williams695 days ago
Juvenile and E-40 attending separate events.
Music

Juvenile Recalls E-40 Missing Cameo in “Back That Azz Up” Video After Getting Too Drunk Off ‘Gorilla Milk’

Juvie said there were several other big-name rappers who got too wasted and missed the video shoot.

Mark Elibert702 days ago
Press photos of Beyonce and SirDavis whisky.
Music

Beyoncé Honors Legacy of Her Paternal Great-Grandfather With New Whisky SirDavis

In partnership with Moët Hennessy, her new whisky brand SirDavis is named after the singer’s great-grandfather, Davis Hogue.

Jaelani Turner-Williams702 days ago
Snoop Dogg in a varsity jacket next to Dr. Dre, and a man in a printed shirt and cap on stage with a microphone
Music

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Recruit Hardy for Official "Gin and Juice" Country Cover

Hardy revealed a music video is set to drop next month.

Mark Elibert825 days ago
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Split image: Left - two hands clasping in sudsy water with petals. Right - pouring liquid into a bath
Life

Hennessy Pedicures Trend in Atlanta Shocks the Liquor Brand: 'We Hope Not?!'

The cognac company was not feeling the idea of their drinks being used for pedicures at a spa in Atlanta's Bankhead area.

Jaelani Turner-Williams868 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says If “Hiss” Hits No. 1 She’ll Go Back to Drinking Hennessy With a Straw, Referencing Nicki’s “Big Foot” Line

The Houston Hottie made it loud and clear that she heard Nicki's "Big Foot" diss track.

Mark Elibert902 days ago
Music

Diddy Settles Lawsuit With Diageo After Accusing Beverage Company of Racism

According to a statement, Diageo now has sole ownership over Cîroc and DeLeón.

Mark Elibert919 days ago
Life

Doritos Launching First-Ever Nacho Cheese-Flavored Spirit

This limited edition spirit is said to offer that "iconic nacho cheese flavor in a bottle."

Alex Ocho953 days ago
Music

Diddy Is Suing Liquor Giant Diageo for ‘Unlawful Retaliation’ and 'Blackballing'

The Bad Boy Records founder accused the liquor giant of racial discrimination in May.

Mark Elibert999 days ago
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Music

E-40 Launches 'Piñascato,' a New Piña Colada-Flavored Wine

The Bay Area legend now has 15 different still and sparkling wine options under his Earl Stevens Selections for customers to enjoy.

Mark Elibert1051 days ago
E 40 Announces Release of Tycoon Vodka
Music

E-40 Announces Release of New Spirit Brand Tycoon Vodka

The Bay Area hip-hop legend named the vodka after his 2016 track "Tycoon," produced by Nonstop da Hitman. The brand is available now at Uptown Spirits.

Joshua Espinoza1225 days ago
Muni Long in the Sound Sessions interview with Grey Goose and The Recording Academy
Music

Watch Muni Long's Appearance on Grey Goose and The Recording Academy's 'Sound Sessions'

As Grey Goose enters its second year as an official sponsor of the Annual Grammy Awards, the brand has tapped Muni Long for an interview and performance.

Joe Price1276 days ago

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