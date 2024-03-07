Hennessy Pedicures Trend in Atlanta Shocks the Liquor Brand: 'We Hope Not?!'

A spa in Atlanta might catch a cease-and-desist letter from Hennessy if they continue to use the company's cognac for pedicures.
On Wednesday, the official Hennessy account on X reacted to a viral clip of a woman visiting Buckhead Signature Nails in the Buckhead Station mall and getting a "fancy experience" that included Henessy being poured on their feet.
"Atlanta, have you ever had a back massage or a mobile bar with signature drinks and snacks while getting a pedicure?" the woman asked in the clip. The "signature" refreshments in question were merely Doritos, Welch's Fruit Snacks, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages.
She continued, "I have a unique experience for you here at Buckhead Signature Nails. They have the 24-karat gold pedicure, where they actually put the gold on your feet and it feels amazing. They give back massages, they have the jelly pedi here, and I highly recommend this unique experience here. It is like no other. They are one of the biggest nail shops in Atlanta."
But viewers couldn't help but replay the moment where Hennessy was poured into the water during the woman's 24K gold pedicure. It didn't only disgust most of social media, but Hennessy, too.
"We hope not?!" the brand responded to a user on Twitter that shared the original clip. Hennessy then followed up with a clip from 2010 Tyler Perry film Why Did I Get Married Too?, with the character of Patricia Agnew (played by Janet Jackson) telling her friends to "fix it."
Others were in disbelief and immediately shut down the trend before other nail salons caught on.
Although Hennessy has deep roots in the Black community – even Megan Thee Stallion is a fan – this unhygienic trend isn't one that should continue.