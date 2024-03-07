Hennessy Pedicures Trend in Atlanta Shocks the Liquor Brand: 'We Hope Not?!'

"Atlanta, have you ever had a back massage or a mobile bar with signature drinks and snacks while getting a pedicure?" the woman asked in the clip. The "signature" refreshments in question were merely Doritos, Welch's Fruit Snacks, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages.

She continued, "I have a unique experience for you here at Buckhead Signature Nails. They have the 24-karat gold pedicure, where they actually put the gold on your feet and it feels amazing. They give back massages, they have the jelly pedi here, and I highly recommend this unique experience here. It is like no other. They are one of the biggest nail shops in Atlanta."

But viewers couldn't help but replay the moment where Hennessy was poured into the water during the woman's 24K gold pedicure. It didn't only disgust most of social media, but Hennessy, too.