Beyoncé Takes Full Control of SirDavis Whisky in Bold Moët Hennessy Buyout

Crafted with master distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden and blender Cameron George, the corn-free 51% rye/49% malted barley whisky is bottled at 44% ABV, non-chill filtered, and presented in a ribbed-glass bottle with a gold horse medallion nodding to Texas cowboy culture.

Named for her great-grandfather Davis Hogue and styled to honor Black Southern history and Scotch and Japanese whisky traditions, SirDavis is distilled in Indiana and finished, blended, and bottled in Houston, Texas.

Beyoncé has bought out Moët Hennessy’s stake in SirDavis, making the 2024-launched whisky a fully independent, woman-, family-, and Black-owned brand under her sole control.

Beyoncé is officially calling all the shots at SirDavis. The Grammy-winning superstar has acquired Moët Hennessy's ownership stake in the premium American whisky brand she co-founded in 2024, making it a fully independent company under her sole ownership. The move not only ends the luxury conglomerate's involvement but also cements SirDavis as a fully woman-, family-, and Black-owned spirits brand. According to industry trade publication The Spirits Business, the acquisition gives Beyoncé complete control over every aspect of the brand she launched alongside Moët Hennessy just two years ago. Financial terms were not disclosed. While the partnership helped bring SirDavis to market, the whisky now moves forward as an independent company headquartered in Houston. The spirit is distilled by MGP Ingredients in Indiana before being finished, blended, and bottled in Beyoncé's home state of Texas.

SirDavis has always been more personal than a typical celebrity liquor launch. The brand honors Beyoncé's paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a farmer and moonshiner who operated during Prohibition. She intentionally added the title "Sir" to his name as a symbolic gesture of respect that Black men in the Jim Crow South were often denied. Even the spelling of "whisky" without the "e" reflects the Scotch and Japanese traditions that inspired the bottle's distinctive style. That attention to detail extends to what's inside the bottle. Beyoncé worked alongside renowned master distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden—best known for Glenmorangie and Ardbeg—and head blender Cameron George to create the whisky. Built on an unconventional mash bill of 51% rye and 49% malted barley, SirDavis skips corn entirely, giving it a profile aimed at both rye enthusiasts and single malt fans.