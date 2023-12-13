Doritos Launching First-Ever Nacho Cheese-Flavored Spirit

There comes a time where you need to switch things up in your liquor cabinet, and Doritos is here to help.

The iconic snack brand is introducing a new collaboration with Empirical for their “Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit.” According to a press release, the limited-edition release is being described as a “multi-sensorial, delicious beverage experience” that smells and tastes just like actual Nacho Cheese flavored Doritos.

"Doritos is all about disrupting culture and bringing our fans unexpected, bold experiences," said Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Frito-Lay North America via press release. "We're always pushing our fans to try new things, so we figure it's time we disrupt the spirits category by offering our iconic nacho cheese flavor in a bottle."

The flavor is reportedly extracted using Empirical’s production process where real Doritos chips are run through vacuum distillation. The lower temperature of the vacuum distillation supposedly makes it possible to preserve as much of the Doritos flavor as possible.

A 750 ml bottle (42% ABV) of the limited edition Empirical x Doritos Nachos Cheese Spirit will run you $65 when it's made available next month online at doritos.x.empirical.co with pre-orders beginning today. The spirit will also be available at select retailers in New York and California in January.