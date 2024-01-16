Diddy and Diageo Settle 'Racist' Alcohol Lawsuit

Diddy and alcoholic beverage company Diageo have agreed to a settlement in their legal battle that started last year. The embattled mogul will no longer be involved with Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila per the settlement.

Diddy and Diageo released a statement that read, "Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them," per TMZ. "Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice. Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns," the statement added.

Last year, Diddy sued the company over allegations that Diageo refused to handle marketing and investments for DeLeón properly while using its resources on other tequila brands such as Casamigos and Don Julio. Diddy attributed the neglect to racism and stated that things had gotten to a point where his business has been stifled.

A few weeks after Diddy's lawsuit was filedm Diageo announced it had severed ties with the mogul and claimed he was acting in bad faith and that his complaint was "baseless." Diddy returned in October with another lawsuit accusing the company of "unlawful retaliation by a powerful international corporation."

He also alleged that Diageo was doing "all it can to retaliate" against him and his liquor brands, such as "blackballing" him in the spirits industry. Robert T. Chin, Head of Spirits at Combs Wines and Spirits, also added in an affidavit that after Diddy filed his initial lawsuit, he was forced out of the marketing process for DeLeón.

In the midst of this legal battle, Diddy was hit with a lawsuit from Cassie alleging that he emotionally and sexually abused her over the course of their 10-year relationship. The lawsuit was settled one day later, but Diddy denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer.