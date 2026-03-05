Lil Poppa’s Baby Mother Pens Emotional Message to Late Rapper: ‘I Really Don’t Understand’

Lil Poppa’s untimely death has left his family with heartache and unanswered questions.

On Tuesday, March 3, the late rapper’s baby mama, Toie Roberts, took to Instagram to reflect on the tragic loss and the effect it had on their young family. Roberts posted a series of photos documenting her relationship with Lil Poppa, including everything from maternity photoshoots and beach vacations to roadtrips and the birth of their son, Kofi J'nar.

“Nothing could EVER describe the pain, the thoughts, the constant heartbreak of it all,” Roberts wrote in the March 3 carousel. “Our reality changing before my eyes.. i’ve been wondering how could you be so in a rush to leave us so suddenly & torturing.. for us to go on without you in life..but deep down, i know you didn’t mean to & you didn’t mean to hurt us. ESPECIALLY NOT KOFI.. at least NOT LIKE THAT!!!”

The post came just several weeks after Lil Poppa — legal name Janarious Mykel Wheeler — died in Fulton County, Georgia, at age 25. According to the Hapeville Police Department, the CMG rapper was involved in a single-car accident on February 18 and alerted his manager shortly after. After determining his vehicle was still drivable, Lil Poppa reportedly agreed to meet his manager at a nearby Hilton Hotel. Law enforcement officials told TMZ that the rapper remained in his car while speaking to his manager through the window. The details of the conversation remain unclear, but it allegedly ended when Lil Poppa pulled out a handgun and shot himself in the head.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.