Lil Gotit

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Young Thug on stage with sunglasses and a Def Leppard shirt, holding a microphone, with a spotlight in the background.
Music

Rappers React to Young Thug Coming Home After Guilty Plea

Atlanta rapper Young Thug pleaded guilty in YSL RICO case, bringing an end to the longest trial in Georgia history.

Jose Martinez635 days ago
Music

Pooh Shiesty Shares Photos From Prison, Claims He Bought 2 Ferraris

Mike Will Made-It, London on da Track, and more hopped in the comments section of Pooh's Instagram post to send words of encouragement.

Brad Callas1051 days ago
Music

Lil Gotit Sounds Off After Gunna Drops New Single: ‘This Sh*t Over With for You Bruh’

Gunna denied the snitching allegations on "Bread &amp; Butter," but Lil Gotit isn't impressed.

Joe Price1152 days ago
Lil Gotit is pictured at an event in 2020
Music

Lil Gotit Says There’s ‘No Civil War’ at YSL, Urges Against Showing ‘Fake Love’ for Lil Keed

Gotit shared a number of Instagram updates during which he spoke at length about a recent "civil war" remark and advised against posting about his late brother.

Trace William Cowen1294 days ago
Gunna is seen on the red carpet of the Gala
Music

Gunna Remembers YSL Artist Lil Keed and Says He Misses His ‘Twin,’ Lil Gotit Seemingly Responds

On Tuesday, Gunna returned to Instagram for the first time since his release. He also shared an update to Twitter in remembrance of the late Lil Keed.

Trace William Cowen1295 days ago
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Nav
Music

Nav Announces Release Date for New Album ‘Demons Protected by Angels’

The Rexdale-born XO rapper announced the release date and title of his fourth studio album "Demons Protected by Angels" via Twitter on Monday evening.

Bianca Thompson1492 days ago
Lil Keed in a backstage photo from 2019
Music

Lil Keed Laid to Rest in Atlanta Funeral Service

Following his untimely death earlier this month, Young Stoner Life Records rapper Lil Keed was laid to rest in a funeral service attended by friends and family.

Joe Price1525 days ago
Young Thug and Gunna at the 2021 BET Hip Hop AWards
Music

Lil Gotit Says He Spoke to Young Thug and Gunna Following Lil Keed’s Death

Lil Gotit says he spoke to Young Thug and Gunna following the death of his brother Lil Keed and the recent charges filed against the rappers.

Joe Price1535 days ago
Press photo of rapper Lil Keed
Music

Lil Keed Has Died at 24

Rapper Lil Keed has died at age 24. His brother Lil Gotit shared the tragic news: "Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries."

edwinortiz1537 days ago
Lil Gotit's new project 'The Cheater'
Music

Lil Gotit Drops New Project 'The Cheater' f/ Lil Keed, Ty Dolla Sign, and More

Nearly a year after the release of his last full-length offering, 2021's 'Top Chef Gotit,' Lil Gotit returns with his new project, 'The Cheater.'

Brad Callas1547 days ago
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Screenshot from Lil Gotit Video Walk Down
Music

Lil Gotit Shares New Song and Video “Walk Down” f/ CEO Trayle, Lil Double 0, and Biggz, Announces ‘Big Zone 3’

Lil Gotit dropped off the new song and video "Walk Down" featuring CEO Trayle, Lil Double 0, and Biggz, and announced his next project 'Big Zone 3.'

tara mahadevan1694 days ago
Lil Gotit — 'Top Chef Gotit'
Music

Lil Gotit Drops New Project 'Top Chef Gotit' f/ Young Thug, Nav, Gunna, and More

Lil Gotit continues to slither his way to the top of Atlanta’s new wave with the release of his project 'Top Chef' featuring Young Thug, Gunna, and more.

Xavier Hamilton1875 days ago
Work Out ft Gunna
Music

Listen to Lil Goti’s New Single “Work Out” f/ Gunna

Along with his feature on “Work Out,” Gunna is also the executive producer of Lil Gotit's new album, 'Top Chef Gotit.' "Work Out" was released on Sunday.

Xavier Hamilton1892 days ago
toosie
Music

Lil Gotit Drops Gunna-Directed Video for “Toosie”

Lil Gotit throws it back to the '90s with his 69 Boyz-sampled track "Toosie," alongside a Gunna-directed, summer barbecue-inspired music video.

Jordan Rose1945 days ago
Rapper Lil Keed attends producer Wheezy's birthday party
Music

Lil Keed Shares Deluxe Version of 'Trapped On Cleveland 3' f/ Chris Brown, Young Thug, Gunna, and More

These 18 new tracks will feature the usual suspects of Gunna, Young Thug, Yak Gotti, Duke, and his brother, Lil Gotit as well as others like Chris Brown.

Xavier Hamilton2098 days ago
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zay pack just landed
Music

Zaytoven Shares 'Pack Just Landed Vol. 2' f/ Chief Keef, G Herbo, and More

Zaytoven's latest project 'Pack Just Landed Vol. 2' has arrived with guest appearances from Chief Keef, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, Yo Gotti, Boosie Badazz, and more.

tara mahadevan2154 days ago
nasty c
Music

Listen to Nasty C's New Album 'Zulu Man With Some Power'

Nasty C has released his second project of 2020, 'Zulu Man with Some Power,' which boasts features from Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, TI, Ari Lennox, and more.

tara mahadevan2161 days ago

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