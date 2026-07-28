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Brittany Renner Calls Lil Duval a 'Wide-Mouthed B***h' After Comedian Said She ‘Never Looked Good’

The comedian dissed Renner first by tweeting that she "never looked good" to him.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: Brittany Renner attends 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Lil Duval attends the 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Derek White/Getty Images for iHeart Media and The Black Effect Podcast Network

Brittany Renner brought the heat after Lil Duval decided to share his unsolicited opinion about her looks on social media.

On Monday afternoon (July 27), the comedian tweeted that Renner "never looked good" to him, adding that the Basketball Wives star was "just lightskin and came out at the right time social media was accepting anybody."

Renner replied, writing, "The confidence is admirable. Never in history have you been any woman's dream guy, you short, wide-mouthed bitch."

The influencer and model, who shares a 5-year-old son with Dallas Mavericks power forward PJ Washington, last had smoke for the NBA player and his wife, Alisah Chanel, in a video posted to social media. In the clip, posted last Friday (July 24), Renner warned Washington to “stop playing” with her and their son and claimed that Washington was exhibiting “deadbeat behavior.”

"My issue is always going to fucking be with you," Renner said. "If you let people get in my mix, well shit, let's all saddle up then. The reason why you’re even still married to that bitch is 'cause y'all keep trying to prove a point to me."

Renner, who was briefly married to rapper Kevin Gates, previously shared in a Kick stream that she relocated from Los Angeles to her home state of Mississippi after dating a “bozo,” with whom she temporarily moved to Atlanta.

“If I'm so head over heels in love with people and I care about them, I have a baby for them, or they beat in every chamber of my heart and all of a sudden … What’d you think happened?” she said. “My devotion runs so deep that once you show me what it is, I'm gonna show you what it ain't and what it will never be again.”

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