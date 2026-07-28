Brittany Renner Calls Lil Duval a 'Wide-Mouthed B***h' After Comedian Said She ‘Never Looked Good’

Brittany Renner brought the heat after Lil Duval decided to share his unsolicited opinion about her looks on social media. On Monday afternoon (July 27), the comedian tweeted that Renner "never looked good" to him, adding that the Basketball Wives star was "just lightskin and came out at the right time social media was accepting anybody."

Renner replied, writing, "The confidence is admirable. Never in history have you been any woman's dream guy, you short, wide-mouthed bitch." The influencer and model, who shares a 5-year-old son with Dallas Mavericks power forward PJ Washington, last had smoke for the NBA player and his wife, Alisah Chanel, in a video posted to social media. In the clip, posted last Friday (July 24), Renner warned Washington to “stop playing” with her and their son and claimed that Washington was exhibiting “deadbeat behavior.” "My issue is always going to fucking be with you," Renner said. "If you let people get in my mix, well shit, let's all saddle up then. The reason why you’re even still married to that bitch is 'cause y'all keep trying to prove a point to me."