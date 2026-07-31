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Nick Cannon Shares Emotional Beach Memorial for Late Son Zen
From heartbreaking diagnosis to a serene oceanfront memorial, see how Cannon honors Zen’s short life and the decision that changed their final days together.
Guillermo del Toro Says He’s ‘Looking Forward’ to Dying: ‘I Think Death Is Really Good’
The latest from the endlessly quotable ‘Frankenstein’ director pairs well with his recent comments on AI.
Kanye West Does Rare Fit Check Interview, Says He Regrets Participating in Life
Ye did a brief fit check interview with Mystery Fashionist while in Japan.
Will Smith Says You Find the Meaning of Life From Within: 'It's Your Mind Trying to Fathom the Unfathomable'
In a wide-ranging conversation with Complex, Speedy Morman things by asking Will what he thinks is the meaning of life.
Survey Says Canadian Remote Workers More Likely to Quit Than Return to Office
80% of Canadian remote workers would prefer to look for a new job rather than be forced to return to their offices full time, according to HardBacon.
Cost Of Food In Britain Could Rise By 15% Due To Conflict In Ukraine
A leading food industry boss has warned that the price of food could spike as a result of the current war in Ukraine. Ronald Kers, the boss of food...
Big Sean Connects With Hit-Boy on New Song and Video "What a Life"
Sean unleashed the track just a day after he impressed fans with his nine-minute freestyle on 'L.A. Leakers,' leading some to believe a project is on the way.
Yungeen Ace Unleashes Debut Album 'Life of Betrayal 2x' f/ King Von, G Herbo, YFN Lucci, and More
Coming in hot after the release of his viral smash “Who I Smoke” earlier this year, Ace’s debut album features verses from YFN Lucci, King Von, and more.
Tee Grizzley Encourages Rappers to Invest in Life Insurance
Tee Grizzley took to Instagram to encourage fellow artists and Black men to invest in life insurance and wills in order to protect themselves and their families.
Hester Ford, Oldest Known Living Person in U.S., Passes Away
Hester Ford, the oldest known living person in the United States, passed away peacefully at her Charlotte home. She was at least 115 years old.
Yale Researchers Create Map Attempting to Show Where Unknown Species May Live
New research published on Monday by a team of scientists from Yale gives an idea of where undiscovered species may have the best chance of being found.
Study Finds Lifespan Now More Impacted by Education Than Race, Expectancy Falling for Those Without a Degree
New research suggests life expectancy among those with a college degree has continued to rise, while those without have experienced a decrease.
U.S. Loses Year of Life Expectancy a Year Into Pandemic, 3 Times Worse for Black People
Life expectancy in the United States has seen a relatively significant drop amid the coronavirus pandemic,especially among minorities in the country.
Memphis Rapper Baby CEO Reportedly Dies at 20
Although no official announcement or cause of death has been revealed, social media was ablaze Wednesday morning with tributes to the young rapper.
Kid Cudi to Produce and Star in Movie Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel 'Real Life'
Kid Cudi, who's closing out the 'Man on the Moon' album trilogy with the long-awaited final entry this Friday, has more sick-as-hell news for fans.
Diplo Responds to Speculation That He's Living With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star
Diplo has responded to claims from a 19-year-old TikToker that the pair are living together, instead alleging that he's her landlord and nothing more.
Potential Sign of Life Found in Clouds of Venus
Astronomers note that their findings do not constitute what could be called a "smoking gun" for the issue of life, though the possibility is indeed there.