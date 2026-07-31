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Nick Cannon Honors Deceased Son Zen with Beachside Celebration of Life
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Shares Emotional Beach Memorial for Late Son Zen

From heartbreaking diagnosis to a serene oceanfront memorial, see how Cannon honors Zen’s short life and the decision that changed their final days together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
Guillermo del Toro, wearing glasses and a scarf, smiling at an event with a backdrop featuring large text.
Pop Culture

Guillermo del Toro Says He’s ‘Looking Forward’ to Dying: ‘I Think Death Is Really Good’

The latest from the endlessly quotable ‘Frankenstein’ director pairs well with his recent comments on AI.

Trace William Cowen238 days ago
Kanye West in a black jacket and gray hoodie, speaking into a microphone outdoors at night.
Music

Kanye West Does Rare Fit Check Interview, Says He Regrets Participating in Life

Ye did a brief fit check interview with Mystery Fashionist while in Japan.

Joe Price253 days ago
Will Smith wearing a plaid blazer and turtleneck at an event
Pop Culture

Will Smith Says You Find the Meaning of Life From Within: 'It's Your Mind Trying to Fathom the Unfathomable'

In a wide-ranging conversation with Complex, Speedy Morman things by asking Will what he thinks is the meaning of life.

Brad Callas857 days ago
Empty office with everyone working from home
Life

Survey Says Canadian Remote Workers More Likely to Quit Than Return to Office

80% of Canadian remote workers would prefer to look for a new job rather than be forced to return to their offices full time, according to HardBacon.

Louis Pavlakos1388 days ago
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food
Life

Cost Of Food In Britain Could Rise By 15% Due To Conflict In Ukraine

A leading food industry boss has warned that the price of food could spike as a result of the current war in Ukraine. Ronald Kers, the boss of food...

Jack Lynch1599 days ago
Big Sean Drops 'What a Life' Produced by Hit-Boy
Music

Big Sean Connects With Hit-Boy on New Song and Video "What a Life"

Sean unleashed the track just a day after he impressed fans with his nine-minute freestyle on 'L.A. Leakers,' leading some to believe a project is on the way.

Joshua Espinoza1744 days ago
Ace
Music

Yungeen Ace Unleashes Debut Album 'Life of Betrayal 2x' f/ King Von, G Herbo, YFN Lucci, and More

Coming in hot after the release of his viral smash “Who I Smoke” earlier this year, Ace’s debut album features verses from YFN Lucci, King Von, and more.

Brenton Blanchet1855 days ago
tee-grizzley
Music

Tee Grizzley Encourages Rappers to Invest in Life Insurance

Tee Grizzley took to Instagram to encourage fellow artists and Black men to invest in life insurance and wills in order to protect themselves and their families.

Jordan Rose1904 days ago
Flowers cover the coffins at the funeral of Noelene and Yvana Bischoff.
Life

Hester Ford, Oldest Known Living Person in U.S., Passes Away

Hester Ford, the oldest known living person in the United States, passed away peacefully at her Charlotte home. She was at least 115 years old.

Jose Martinez1930 days ago
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Panorama of two lakes surrounded by rainforest in North Bali.
Life

Yale Researchers Create Map Attempting to Show Where Unknown Species May Live

New research published on Monday by a team of scientists from Yale gives an idea of where undiscovered species may have the best chance of being found.

Gavin Evans1957 days ago
degree
Life

Study Finds Lifespan Now More Impacted by Education Than Race, Expectancy Falling for Those Without a Degree

New research suggests life expectancy among those with a college degree has continued to rise, while those without have experienced a decrease.

Joe Price1969 days ago
covid
Life

U.S. Loses Year of Life Expectancy a Year Into Pandemic, 3 Times Worse for Black People

Life expectancy in the United States has seen a relatively significant drop amid the coronavirus pandemic,especially among minorities in the country.

Joe Price1989 days ago
Baby CEO
Music

Memphis Rapper Baby CEO Reportedly Dies at 20

Although no official announcement or cause of death has been revealed, social media was ablaze Wednesday morning with tributes to the young rapper.

Xavier Hamilton2018 days ago
Kid Cudi
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi to Produce and Star in Movie Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel 'Real Life'

Kid Cudi, who's closing out the 'Man on the Moon' album trilogy with the long-awaited final entry this Friday, has more sick-as-hell news for fans.

Trace William Cowen2060 days ago
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diplo 19 year old
Music

Diplo Responds to Speculation That He's Living With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star

Diplo has responded to claims from a 19-year-old TikToker that the pair are living together, instead alleging that he's her landlord and nothing more.

tara mahadevan2104 days ago
venus
Life

Potential Sign of Life Found in Clouds of Venus

Astronomers note that their findings do not constitute what could be called a "smoking gun" for the issue of life, though the possibility is indeed there.

Trace William Cowen2146 days ago

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