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Latest Stories
Music
Shakira Reflects on Overcoming ‘Challenging Moments’ and Finding Strength: ‘Life Is a B*tch’
The Colombian superstar, whose split from ex Gerard Pique made global headlines in 2022, was recently acquitted in a tax fraud case in Spain.
Alex Ocho108 days ago