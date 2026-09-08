Kristin Corry
Latest Stories
7 Hispanic Actors and Directors to Watch This Fall
Keep an eye out for these talented actors and directors, all of Hispanic origin, this fall.
A Brief History of the Internet’s Most Successful Viral Charity Movements
Get familiar with the best charity movements to break the internet, so far.
5 Tips on Getting Home Safely if You Drive to the Club
Make getting home from the club super simple this weekend, after checking out these tips.
The Best Beaches in America for Summer Turn Up
Looking to turn up seaside this summer? These are the beaches that you'll want to visit.
The Best Outdoor Pools in America for Summer Turn Up
These pool parties will have you turnt up on a whole new level this summer.
Martin Lawrence's 25 Funniest Moments
To celebrate Martin Lawrence's 50th, we relive the comedian's best hits.
12 California Fitness Enthusiasts That You Should Follow on Instagram
Here are 12 California fitness enthusiasts who will make your next binge-eating sessions a little less fun.
A Definitive Ranking of Santa Claus in Hollywood History
As the holiday season nears closer, it’s only right that you brush up on these festive films with our definitive guide to Santa Claus in Hollywood.
10 Tricks to Making Your Instagram Infinitely Better
Take your Instagram to the next level with these helpful tips and tricks.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About King Bach
King Bach has already made a name for himself as a star on Vine, but now it looks like the comedian will be taking his talents to new heights.
7 Things "The Famous Jett Jackson" Taught Us About Friendship
A compilation of lessons in friendship from the Disney Channel's series "The Famous Jett Jackson."
7 Things "Hey Arnold" Taught Us About Diversity
Celebrate the 18th anniversay of Hey Arnold and all its lessons of diversity
The 10 Funniest "Family Feud" Moments (With Steve Harvey)
A compilation of the funniest moments of "Family Feud" with Steve Harvey as a host.
The Definitive "Cosby Show" 30th Anniversary Hair Retrospective
In honor of the show's 30th anniversary, we take a look back at some of the Huxtables' most memorable hairstyles.
The 10 Most Insane Reality Show Concepts That Made It to TV
Most reality television is based on strange concepts, but these shows never should have seen the light of day.