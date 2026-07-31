Lex Luger

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Juicy J Previewed His New Track "No English" Featuring Travis $cott Last Night

The new track will allegedly be added to his upcoming mixtape 'Rubberband Business 3'

Corbin Reiff3810 days ago
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Music

Someone Hacked Lex Luger's Twitter and They're Saying He's Broke

His baby mama is allegedly behind this.

Eric Diep3944 days ago
Music

Watch Low Pros "100 Bottles" Video f/ Travi$ Scott

Taken from their debut mixtape, which they dropped last spring.

Zach Frydenlund4304 days ago
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Music

Download Low Pros' "EP1"

It's here. This is probably one of the most exciting and anticipated collaborations of 2014. Do I even need to introduce these guys to you? I mean, if

walmerc4473 days ago
low pros jack tripper
Music

Low Pros ft. Young Thug & PeeWee Longway - "Jack Tripper"

Very rarely do we see giant EDM acts reaching back and working on hip-hop records, and news that A-Trak is working with Cam'ron on a collaborative EP

nappy4563 days ago
Music

Listen: Waka Flocka Flame f/ Lil Wayne "Stay Hood"

Lex Luger produces the <em>DuFlocka Rant 2</em> track.

Sam Weiss4929 days ago
Music

Listen: Stalley "Everything New (Lex Luger Remix)"

Luger shows off his versatility here.

Andrew Martin5164 days ago
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Music

Interview: Chip Tha Ripper On "Tell Ya Friends," Debut Album, & Meeting Kanye West

The Ohio-native talks about working with Wale, explains the cover art on his mixtape, and reveals whether or not he's signing a major label deal.

Lauren Nostro5307 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Waka Flocka "LeBron Flocka James 3"

Listen to the brand new 22-track tape here.

Anthony Osei5401 days ago
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Music

Listen: Waka Flocka Flame "Round of Applause"

The 1017 Bricksquad rapper's first single off <em>Triple F Life</em> is here. Production by Lex Luger.

Anthony Osei5474 days ago
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