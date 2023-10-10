Juicy J Claims Rap Sales Are Down 40 Percent This Year: 'We Gotta Figure Some Sh*t Out'

Juicy J is concerned about the state of hip-hop.

The Three 6 Mafia rapper took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to issue a PSA.

“I know a lot of people don’t want to hear this but … rap music is down 40% this year,” he said. “Check the charts. Check the math. … What are we, as rappers, producers, composers, going to do about this shit?”

“Let’s have a conversation. What are we gonna do?” he continued. "We gotta figure some shit out. We gotta sit down and talk. Let’s have a meeting, let’s meet up somewhere and have a big ass fucking meeting. … Let’s talk about this shit, how we can turn this shit around. Because this is how we eat. This is how we make money.”