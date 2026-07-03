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Another festival weekend, and you're stuck at home? Don't fret, androids, DAD has you covered. This week wasn't the biggest for mixes (for some odd reason), but there were some solid treks, from big name DJs digging deep into their crates to the future of dance music showcasing why they're next in line. Quality over quantity, androids.
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Sacha Robotti & Steve Darko 'Whistle Tippin' EP
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Premiere: Sacha Robotti And Steve Darko Partner For Techy Club Cut "The Inside"

"The Inside" is taken from Robotti and Darko's upcoming EP, Whistle Tippin, which drops February 7 via Robotti's Slothacid label.

James Keith2355 days ago

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