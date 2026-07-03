There are all kinds of random holidays celebrated on some Hallmark employees' calendar of calendars. I remember growing up trying to figure out what tkhrisd
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You knew it was bound to happen. After the way producers flipped tracks from Kanye West's Yeezus and Jay Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail, DAD knew Drake'sjakel
Another festival weekend, and you're stuck at home? Don't fret, androids, DAD has you covered. This week wasn't the biggest for mixes (for some odd reason), but there were some solid treks, from big name DJs digging deep into their crates to the future of dance music showcasing why they're next in line. Quality over quantity, androids.khrisd
DAD always hear's the flack about the term "EDM." Just go through Twitter and check out how people react to even using the term "EDM." Spoiler alert:khrisd