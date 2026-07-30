JT Teams With Supplier Earth for Limited Flip Flop Heels

JT has stepped into footwear, partnering with Italian designer Gio Forbice's Supplier Earth label on a limited run of flip flop heels available now.

The collaboration yields two styles: the Art.001 Flip Flop Heel at 110mm and the shorter Art.002 at 55mm. Both are priced at $115 and constructed using EVA foam molding, the same rubber-like material Forbice has built Supplier Earth's aesthetic around since the brand's early days.

On Tuesday (July 28), JT took to Instagram to announce the collab, writing: "I have a shoeeeee with @supplier.earth."