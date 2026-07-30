JT Teams With Supplier Earth for Limited Flip Flop Heels

Key Takeaways
- JT teams up with Italian designer Gio Forbice's Supplier Earth label on a limited flip flop heel collab, marking the former City Girls rapper's latest fashion move.
- The drop includes two EVA foam stilettos — the Art.001 Flip Flop Heel (110mm) and Art.002 (55mm) — both priced at $115 and capped at 250 pairs worldwide.
- Offered in sizes 36–41, colorways span white, sand, black, baby pink, acid green, and a signature JT Pink, available exclusively through Supplier Earth while supplies last.
JT has stepped into footwear, partnering with Italian designer Gio Forbice's Supplier Earth label on a limited run of flip flop heels available now.
The collaboration yields two styles: the Art.001 Flip Flop Heel at 110mm and the shorter Art.002 at 55mm. Both are priced at $115 and constructed using EVA foam molding, the same rubber-like material Forbice has built Supplier Earth's aesthetic around since the brand's early days.
On Tuesday (July 28), JT took to Instagram to announce the collab, writing: "I have a shoeeeee with @supplier.earth."
Forbice followed with his own announcement on Instagram, sharing three posts to promote the new shoes. "New project by @gioforbice is out now. Art.001 JT Flip Flops 110mm available now on www.supplier.earth @supplier.earth / @thegirljt. JT Pink..."
The drop is capped at 250 pairs worldwide. Sizes run from 36 through 41, and colorways span white, sand, black, baby pink, and acid green, plus a signature JT Pink option.
The JT x Supplier Earth Flip Flop Heels are available exclusively here while stock lasts.