GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

JT Teams With Supplier Earth for Limited Flip Flop Heels

Overjoyed by the new collab, the former City Girls rapper told fans: "I have a shoeeeee!"

JT.
Press/Supplier Earth

Key Takeaways

  • JT teams up with Italian designer Gio Forbice's Supplier Earth label on a limited flip flop heel collab, marking the former City Girls rapper's latest fashion move.
  • The drop includes two EVA foam stilettos — the Art.001 Flip Flop Heel (110mm) and Art.002 (55mm) — both priced at $115 and capped at 250 pairs worldwide.
  • Offered in sizes 36–41, colorways span white, sand, black, baby pink, acid green, and a signature JT Pink, available exclusively through Supplier Earth while supplies last.

JT has stepped into footwear, partnering with Italian designer Gio Forbice's Supplier Earth label on a limited run of flip flop heels available now.

The collaboration yields two styles: the Art.001 Flip Flop Heel at 110mm and the shorter Art.002 at 55mm. Both are priced at $115 and constructed using EVA foam molding, the same rubber-like material Forbice has built Supplier Earth's aesthetic around since the brand's early days.

On Tuesday (July 28), JT took to Instagram to announce the collab, writing: "I have a shoeeeee with @supplier.earth."

Forbice followed with his own announcement on Instagram, sharing three posts to promote the new shoes. "New project by @gioforbice is out now. Art.001 JT Flip Flops 110mm available now on www.supplier.earth @supplier.earth / @thegirljt. JT Pink..."

The drop is capped at 250 pairs worldwide. Sizes run from 36 through 41, and colorways span white, sand, black, baby pink, and acid green, plus a signature JT Pink option.

The JT x Supplier Earth Flip Flop Heels are available exclusively here while stock lasts.

Related Stories

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AWARD-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
Music

JT Says She's 'Too Pretty' for Rap Beef: 'I'm So Tired of Fighting in That Space'

The rapper believes that beef among women in rap have created a "dark energy" in the genre.

Jaelani Turner-Williams23 days ago
Dsquared2 - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026
Music

JT Opens Up About Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert: 'I Just Love Him So Much'

The former City Girls member said that her and her partner of six years are "so similar in every way."

Jaelani Turner-Williams23 days ago
City Girls Debate the Best and Worst Things Ever | GOAT Talk
Music

City Girls Debate the Best and Worst Things Ever | GOAT Talk

City Girls JT and Yung Miami declare their GOAT Album, reasons to be single, and City Girls slang, as well as their Worst of All Time red flag in a partner. Th

Complex1081 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App