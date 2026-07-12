Jacki-O Blocks JT Over Satanic Art Film Role, Rapper Responds: ‘Pastors Don’t Clout Chase’

The cause of the issue stemmed from PsyFi, an avant-garde short film written and directed by visual artist Chloe Wise as part of her Extrasensory exhibition. In it, JT wears prosthetic horns to portray Satan's Ex-Wife.

"It hurts to see her dressed as the devil," she wrote. "I saw several interviews where JT said my rap career inspired her. I failed her. I was lost back then, and if I truly inspired her, this isn't the path I would have hoped she'd be on."

A week after its release, Miami rap legend Jacki-O, who now goes by Minister Angela after fully stepping away from secular entertainment, took to Facebook to address the film.

Alongside that statement, Jacki-O also posted a screenshot of a 2024 DM from JT in which the City Girls rapper expressed admiration for Jacki-O's spiritual journey and pitched a collaboration. "I know you're in such a different place than years ago & I support your spiritual growth wholehearted!" JT wrote in the message. "I just wanna say if you ever decide to make music again it would complete my career to collaborate with you! You could even choose what type record!"

Jacki-O framed the block as a matter of personal conviction. "Sometimes when you block people, it's a blessing in disguise," she wrote. "I'm not judging anyone but I refuse to associate myself with people who don't have the spirit of the Lord in they're lives, no matter how much they claim to love me. THEY SHOULD BE LOVING GOD MORE."

JT caught wind of her idol’s criticism and responded with the full story on her Instagram Story. She shared a DM of her own, one she said came from Jacki-O's page before its name was changed, in which Jacki-O appeared to agree to the collaboration and offered to get JT's number to work out details.

"This was before that page changed the name," JT wrote alongside the reveal. "Mind you, this isn't an argument. I won't be having any more of those."

She followed with a sharper note directed at Jacki-O's pastoral identity. "Nothing you say will change my mind about the music you made, it inspired me, but you really have me fucked up," she wrote. "Pastors don't clout chase. God bless you!"