JSTJR

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

JSTJR was one of the more exciting prospects to gain traction in 2013. At a time when so many were tired of the big room EDM sound, the styles of zouk
khrisd
You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Buraka Som Sistema Releases Six-Track "Buraka Remixes" EP

The fire bass beats just keep on coming in. Just yesterday we brought you JSTJR's remix of Buraka Som Sistema's "Toque," and one day later they return

khrisd4250 days ago
buraka remixes
Music

PREMIERE: Buraka Som Sistema - "Toque (JSTJR Remix)"

As if artfully pumping the brakes on a speeding automobile, New England-area based bass-smith JSTJR drops a twerk-driven yet somehow deceptively ratch

marcuskdowling4251 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Mad Decent Gives Away 12-Track Compilation, "What Is A Jeffree?"

Feels like it's been a long time coming for Mad Decent's Jeffree's imprint. For the last three years, Mad Decent has used the platform to give away wh

khrisd4278 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to JSTJR's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

JSTJR had the opportunity to showcase not only his production skills but also his DJing skills on one of the biggest platforms out there right now, Di

alessr4286 days ago
artworks 000093981019 vgs8nd t500x500
Music

JSTJR - "Killa Bass"

October has been very nice to one Mr. JSTJR. The New England-based producer recently took the international airwaves by storm with a fierce hour long

jakel4293 days ago
Advertisement
absrdst love in the making
Music

Download ABSRDST's "Love In The Making" EP

Fans of future bass and enemies of vowels rejoice! ABSRDST's Love In The Making EP is a dream come true for you. Luckily, it's also great if you're ju

walmerc4309 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Listen to Robotic Beatbox's "Move It Like Beyonce" f/ Mr. ColliPark, JSTJR & Cutty Ranks

"Move It Like Beyonce" will be included on Robotic's upcoming project.

edwinortiz4370 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

JSTJR - "Party"

JSTJR, the scion of contemporary New England global bass is back with a new track simply called "Party." It's a hybrid of a few styles currently in vogue like rasterinha and twerk and, as always, it's pretty much 100% guaranteed to get the party going. I mean, it better get it going since that's the damn title of the track. Would be kinda fucked if it was really subdued. Anyway, this kid's winning streak continues. Go grab it like a boss.

walmerc4420 days ago
artworks 000081018067 2juar1 t500x500
Music

Cesqeaux & JSTJR ft. Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow & Bunji Garlin - "2 Di Ground"

The fusion of electronic dance music and dancehall and rap is not for the faint of heart. If the terms "daggering," "twerking," and "whining" aren't p

jakel4428 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to JSTJR's "Unreleased Zouk Bass" MiniMix

I was strolling around the SoundCloud today, minding my own business and look what I found! It's a blink and you'll miss it mix of unreleased zouk bas

walmerc4461 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

JSTJR to Live Stream Tonight's "JSTR & Friends 4" Show

Back in January, JSTJR spoke with us, breaking down what his JSTJR & Friends party is like. Now if you're in the Boston area tonight and are trying to

khrisd4473 days ago
unnamed
Music

Flosstradamus - "Mosh Pit (JSTJR Bootleg)"

Just the other day Nappy showed us yet another version of Flosstradamus' "Mosh Pit" with a devastating Heroes X Villains remix. He also said the stem

jakel4491 days ago
cr rainbows cover
Music

Champion Rocka ft. Valerie Valentine - "Rainbows (JSTJR Remix)"

Another week, another JSTJR track. I've begun to measure my life in Jstjr tracks rather than days or weeks since they seem to arrive with the same reg

walmerc4497 days ago
jstjr escucha
Music

JSTJR - "Escucha"

JSTJR, the Luke Skywalker of American global bass music, is back. This time it's with a moombahton banger that is bouncy and, even though I haven't be

walmerc4504 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

JSTJR - "Gesto"

So now that rasterinha is officially a thing, it was only a matter of time before some talented producers started messing with things. I mean, this i

brenttactic4546 days ago
Advertisement
jstjr panamania
Music

JSTJR ft. Ma-less - "Panamania"

Eleven months ago, with one announcement to the world before playing a track entitled "Zouk Flute," in this now-legendary Boiler Room set, Portuguese

marcuskdowling4566 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App