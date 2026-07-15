JT Says She's 'Too Pretty' for Rap Beef: 'I'm So Tired of Fighting in That Space'

JT doesn’t want her reputation to rest on her beef with other female rappers.
The former City Girls member, who’s on the cover of NYLON's July “It Girl” issue, spoke about previously indulging in feuds with other women in rap, namely Cardi B.
Last year, their problems came to a head when Cardi dissed JT on track “Magnet” after a series of previous lyrical subliminals between them. The Miami native has also feuded with GloRilla, Jacki-O, and Saucy Santana on social media.
"Shout out to all the female rappers, but I'm so tired of fighting in that space," JT told Nylon. "We have created such a dark energy over the years that's making it so hard for all of us.
“I'm too pretty for that,” she continued. “I don't want that to be the thing people think about me overall. But, if a bitch wants to take it there, we can."
The shift in mindset was partly sparked by a conversation with an unnamed industry peer who told her she is "too much of a star for any of this" negativity. JT said the message landed.
JT added that another person in entertainment said she was “too much of a star for any of this,” which now makes the rapper think of “beef as a side course.”
“My main focus right now is building my audience, my stage presence, my catalog, my magazine covers, and my campaigns. I’m counting my blessings now. I don’t have time for shit else,” she said.
On Friday (July 10), the claws came out between JT and legendary Florida rapper Jacki-O, who now goes by Minister Angela and posted a previous DM from JT requesting a collaboration.
Jacki-O declined the offer to work together because JT starred as Satan’s ex-wife in avant-garde short film PsyFi. Jacki-O feels the role went against her own Christian beliefs.
"It hurts to see her dressed as the devil," Jacki-O wrote. "I saw several interviews where JT said my rap career inspired her. I failed her. I was lost back then, and if I truly inspired her, this isn't the path I would have hoped she'd be on."
JT responded on her Instagram Story, writing that “this isn’t an argument,” but claiming Jacki-O was seeking attention.
"Nothing you say will change my mind about the music you made, it inspired me, but you really have me fucked up," she wrote. "Pastors don't clout chase. God bless you!"