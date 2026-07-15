JT Says She's 'Too Pretty' for Rap Beef: 'I'm So Tired of Fighting in That Space'

JT doesn’t want her reputation to rest on her beef with other female rappers.

The former City Girls member, who’s on the cover of NYLON's July “It Girl” issue, spoke about previously indulging in feuds with other women in rap, namely Cardi B.

Last year, their problems came to a head when Cardi dissed JT on track “Magnet” after a series of previous lyrical subliminals between them. The Miami native has also feuded with GloRilla, Jacki-O, and Saucy Santana on social media.

"Shout out to all the female rappers, but I'm so tired of fighting in that space," JT told Nylon. "We have created such a dark energy over the years that's making it so hard for all of us.

“I'm too pretty for that,” she continued. “I don't want that to be the thing people think about me overall. But, if a bitch wants to take it there, we can."