Kristen Bell Denies $60 Million Salary for 'Frozen' Sequels: 'That's Somebody Making Things Up'

Kristen Bell is reacting to rumors that she’s earning tens of millions for her voice role in the next two Frozen movies.
Back in November, The Wrap reported that in a package deal for Frozen 3 and 4, Bell is earning $60 million (or perhaps even more, depending on box office performance) to reprise her role as Anna, as are her co-stars, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad, for their roles as Elsa and Olaf. If true, this would make them the highest-paid actors in the history of animated film, the outlet said.
On Sunday, at the Actor Awards, Bell vehemently denied the $60 million figure.
“I think there’s been a lot misreported about that Frozen deal,” Bell told Entertainment Tonight. “No, no, no, no, no, that’s somebody making a lot of things up. But that said, am I happy to have that job, and does it pay very well because it’s a successful franchise? Yes. And I’m so grateful for it, and I will continue to do it for the rest of my life if they’ll have me.”
“Didn’t it sound absurd when you read it?” Bell asked. “When I read it, I was like, ‘Woah, woah, what!’”
Indeed, Frozen has earned Disney billions, making it one of the studio’s most popular animated franchises. The first installment, released in 2013, grossed $1.3 billion at the box office and later won Oscars for best animated feature and original song. In 2019, Disney unleashed Frozen 2, which did even better, earning $1.45 billion in ticket sales.
Now, Bell, Menzel, and Gad are gearing up for Frozen 3, which is slated for release in November 2027. Disney also previously confirmed that a fourth entry is in development.