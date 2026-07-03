Jose Bautista

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Mark McMorris pays tribute to Jose Bautista's bat flip
Sports

Canadian Snowboarder Mark McMorris Wins Medal, Channels Jose Bautista's Bat Flip

Canadian Mark McMorris’s third-place win created quite a buzz on Twitter. His bronze medal, however prestigious, is not what sparked the excitement.

Elisa Ammaturo1621 days ago
jose bautista
Sports

Blue Jays and Jose Bautista Reach One-Year Deal

The star slugger is staying in Toronto.

Aidan D'Aoust3468 days ago
jose bautista
Sports

Jose Bautista Celebrates Another Home Run In Style

Joey Bats likes to keep things interesting on the field.

Aidan D'Aoust3586 days ago
José Bautista Canada Goose
Style

Home Run: Canada Goose Collaborates with Toronto Blue Jays' José Bautista

Canada Goose has partnered with Toronto Blue Jays Star José Bautista.

Christian Dare3624 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Chase Utley's In Town So Don't Be a Bunch of Cowards, Mets

Don’t be a bunch of chumps and throw at him in the eighth inning like the Rangers did.

Adam Caparell3704 days ago
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Sports

Rougned Odor Has Been Offered Free BBQ for Life After Punching Jose Bautista

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor will eat free at Heim Barbecue for life after punching Jose Bautista.

Aaron C. Mansfield3711 days ago
Sports

Raptors' DeMarre Carroll Tells Jose Bautista He's Got His Back If Another Fight Breaks Out

If Jose Bautista gets into another fight, he'll have DeMarre Carroll in his corner.

Jose Martinez3714 days ago
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 39: Well That Escalated Quickly

Toronto lost 7-6, but the eighth-inning brawl between these rivals is the bigger story from Sunday.

E. Spencer Kyte3715 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Best Sports Plays of 2015

These are the best sports plays of 2015.

Alex Hudgens3859 days ago
Sports

Toronto Raptors Pay Homage to Jose Bautista With Plastic Bat Flips

Supporting the Blue Jays through bat flips and dabs.

BJosephs3920 days ago
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