Elisa Ammaturo Portrait

Elisa Ammaturo

Joined February 2022 | 46 posts
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Latest Stories

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video Canada Right Now

Wondering what's good on Amazon Prime Video Canada? From the Kids in the Hall reboot to Tokyo Vampire Hotel to Rick and Morty, these are the top shows to binge.

Elisa Ammaturo1401 days ago
Shay Mitchell in Something From Tiffany's

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Canada Right Now

From 'The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience' to 'My Fake Boyfriend,' here's everything worth watching on the streaming service this month. Get ready to binge.

Elisa Ammaturo1401 days ago
Pro-choice demonstrators, including Emma Harris, left, and Ellie Small

American Women Can Come to Canada If They Need an Abortion, Minister Says

Karina Gould, minister of families, said that if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, American women will have access to abortions in Canada.

Elisa Ammaturo1596 days ago
Lottery number selection slips seen at a shop as the largest lottery jackpot in Canadian history

'Hurt' Windsor Man Sues Friends Who Left Him Out of $1M Lotto

Last June, Philip Tsotsos’ group of 16 friends won a $1-million Maxmillion prize on a Lotto Max ticket. He’s now suing them for $70,000 plus interest.

Elisa Ammaturo1596 days ago
Toronto police carjacking video

2 Toronto Suspects Used "Extreme Violence" in Carjacking Spree, Say Police

Toronto Police say suspects committing violent acts with the sole intention of stealing vehicles for profit in an investigation called "Project Tyga."

Elisa Ammaturo1598 days ago
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On The Edge Art

Ottawa's TwoTiime Stands "On The Edge" in New Music Video

Ottawa rapper TwoTiime is back with the second official single of his 2022 campaign, “On The Edge,” produced by Deep Hartt and JabariOnTheBeat.

Elisa Ammaturo1598 days ago
Protestors against Covid-19 vaccine mandates block the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge

As 'Rolling Thunder' Biker Convoy Nears Ottawa, Police Warn They Won't Tolerate Another Occupation

Ahead of a planned biker convoy, Ottawa’s police chief Steve Bell says the city will not tolerate any kind of long-term occupation of the capital.

Elisa Ammaturo1603 days ago
Ryerson University learning centre

Toronto's Ryerson University Announces New Name Amid Controversy

Ryerson University has officially been renamed Toronto Metropolitan University. Last August, the institution’s board of directors voted for a name change.

Elisa Ammaturo1605 days ago
Peace Collective McDonald's collab

Peace Collective Drops Retro Merch Collab With McDonald's

McDonald’s Canada releases a merch collection in collaboration with the Peace Collective featuring iconic nostalgic characters in support of McHappy Days.

Elisa Ammaturo1609 days ago
Seized items

Over $5.7M in Drugs Seized by Calgary Police From 'Sophisticated' Home Lab

Two men have been charged after police seized more than $5.7 million worth of drugs from ‘sophisticated’ methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine home lab.

Elisa Ammaturo1611 days ago
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Toronto's MDRA

Premiere: Toronto’s MDRA and Spoogzz Were “Not Born to Behave” in New Single

On her new single “Not Born to Behave” featuring Spoogz, MDRA encourages her audience to follow their own path regardless of what is expected of them.

Elisa Ammaturo1618 days ago
family-cat-hamilton-pizza-delivery-man

Pizza Delivery Driver Allegedly Steals Hamilton Family's Cat

The delivery man allegedly scooped the cat up and drove off with it, only to release it about 10 kilometres away from its home. The cat is still missing.

Elisa Ammaturo1619 days ago
Seko Rapper

Rising Ontario Rapper Seko Makes His Presence Known With "Bounce Baby"

Emerging Ontario rapper Seko is ready to make a name for himself with "Bounce Baby," his first official release under indie label Nyce Sound Productions.

Elisa Ammaturo1626 days ago
MDRA

Premiere: Toronto's MDRA Manifests Her Dreams on New Single "Forbes"

Toronto artist MDRA is here to show us her versatility once again with her new single “Forbes." It's a big departure from her last release “Intuition.”

Elisa Ammaturo1630 days ago
spotify

Canadian Artists Made an Average of $67 From Streaming Platforms in 2021

Last year, on average, Canadian songwriters and composers earned only $67 in royalties from digital platforms revealed by the not-for-profit body SOCAN.

Elisa Ammaturo1631 days ago
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Protesters hold flags during the Anti-Vaccine Mandate rally. Protesters gathered in Queens Park, Toronto

Durham Cop Facing Charges After Praising 'Freedom Convoy' Protesters

A Durham, Ontario region police officer is now  facing disciplinary charges for a video she posted online in support of the “Freedom Convoy” while in uniform.

Elisa Ammaturo1632 days ago
Chris Rock and Will Smith are pictured at the 2022 Oscars

Ticket Sales for Chris Rock's Toronto Show Surge After Will Smith Slap

Ticket sales Chris Rock’s Toronto show on his 'Ego Death' tour are soaring after Will Smith infamously slapped the comedian at this year's Oscars.

Elisa Ammaturo1633 days ago
A masked couple walks through the dinosaur exhibition museum. Ontario's mask mandate against Covid-19 has been lifted

Doctor Says Ontario Is in 6th Wave of Pandemic With Almost 800 COVID-19 Patients in Hospital

Ontario reported on Tuesday COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased week-over-week more than a 23 percent. An epidemiologist says Ontario is in its sixth wave.

Elisa Ammaturo1633 days ago

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