Elisa Ammaturo
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The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video Canada Right Now
Wondering what's good on Amazon Prime Video Canada? From the Kids in the Hall reboot to Tokyo Vampire Hotel to Rick and Morty, these are the top shows to binge.
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Canada Right Now
From 'The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience' to 'My Fake Boyfriend,' here's everything worth watching on the streaming service this month. Get ready to binge.
American Women Can Come to Canada If They Need an Abortion, Minister Says
Karina Gould, minister of families, said that if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, American women will have access to abortions in Canada.
'Hurt' Windsor Man Sues Friends Who Left Him Out of $1M Lotto
Last June, Philip Tsotsos’ group of 16 friends won a $1-million Maxmillion prize on a Lotto Max ticket. He’s now suing them for $70,000 plus interest.
2 Toronto Suspects Used "Extreme Violence" in Carjacking Spree, Say Police
Toronto Police say suspects committing violent acts with the sole intention of stealing vehicles for profit in an investigation called "Project Tyga."
Ottawa's TwoTiime Stands "On The Edge" in New Music Video
Ottawa rapper TwoTiime is back with the second official single of his 2022 campaign, “On The Edge,” produced by Deep Hartt and JabariOnTheBeat.
As 'Rolling Thunder' Biker Convoy Nears Ottawa, Police Warn They Won't Tolerate Another Occupation
Ahead of a planned biker convoy, Ottawa’s police chief Steve Bell says the city will not tolerate any kind of long-term occupation of the capital.
Toronto's Ryerson University Announces New Name Amid Controversy
Ryerson University has officially been renamed Toronto Metropolitan University. Last August, the institution’s board of directors voted for a name change.
Peace Collective Drops Retro Merch Collab With McDonald's
McDonald’s Canada releases a merch collection in collaboration with the Peace Collective featuring iconic nostalgic characters in support of McHappy Days.
Over $5.7M in Drugs Seized by Calgary Police From 'Sophisticated' Home Lab
Two men have been charged after police seized more than $5.7 million worth of drugs from ‘sophisticated’ methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine home lab.
Premiere: Toronto’s MDRA and Spoogzz Were “Not Born to Behave” in New Single
On her new single “Not Born to Behave” featuring Spoogz, MDRA encourages her audience to follow their own path regardless of what is expected of them.
Pizza Delivery Driver Allegedly Steals Hamilton Family's Cat
The delivery man allegedly scooped the cat up and drove off with it, only to release it about 10 kilometres away from its home. The cat is still missing.
Rising Ontario Rapper Seko Makes His Presence Known With "Bounce Baby"
Emerging Ontario rapper Seko is ready to make a name for himself with "Bounce Baby," his first official release under indie label Nyce Sound Productions.
Premiere: Toronto's MDRA Manifests Her Dreams on New Single "Forbes"
Toronto artist MDRA is here to show us her versatility once again with her new single “Forbes." It's a big departure from her last release “Intuition.”
Canadian Artists Made an Average of $67 From Streaming Platforms in 2021
Last year, on average, Canadian songwriters and composers earned only $67 in royalties from digital platforms revealed by the not-for-profit body SOCAN.
Durham Cop Facing Charges After Praising 'Freedom Convoy' Protesters
A Durham, Ontario region police officer is now facing disciplinary charges for a video she posted online in support of the “Freedom Convoy” while in uniform.
Ticket Sales for Chris Rock's Toronto Show Surge After Will Smith Slap
Ticket sales Chris Rock’s Toronto show on his 'Ego Death' tour are soaring after Will Smith infamously slapped the comedian at this year's Oscars.
Doctor Says Ontario Is in 6th Wave of Pandemic With Almost 800 COVID-19 Patients in Hospital
Ontario reported on Tuesday COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased week-over-week more than a 23 percent. An epidemiologist says Ontario is in its sixth wave.